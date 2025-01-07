Violent Aberdeen mugger left imprint of his shoe on victim’s face

A man has been jailed after admitting kicking another man during a mugging leaving him with a broken hand and a shoe-shaped bruise on his face.

Jamie Devine appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced for the assault, which took place last year.

The 44-year-old is currently serving a prison sentence for another matter.

The court heard that Devine, acting with two others, had attacked the victim on Roslin Street in Aberdeen after they had all been drinking on April 13 2024 at around noon.

Fuelled by alcohol

Fiscal depute Kirsty explained that the victim was also drunk and had been punched and kicked by Devine’s two associates, one male and one female.

She said the victim had been knocked to the ground unconscious and had been “propped up” against a wall, adding: “The female began searching his pockets, but while she was doing so, [the victim] came to and began to struggle.

“Devine then kicked the victim to the head forcefully, while the female continued to search his pockets.”

£120 in cash was taken from the man and Devine walked away along with his two accomplices.

The court was told the victim managed to run after Devine and caught up with him but once again fell to the ground.

An eyewitness who lives nearby saw him being kicked on the head for a second time by one of the three.

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was treated for swelling and bruising to his face and a broken hand.

Shoe-shaped bruise

Ms Martin explained the victim’s facial injury, adding: “A significant bruising pattern that resembled a shoe sole tread, which matched the sole of a shoe seized from Devine, was found.”

Devine pled guilty to one charge assault and robbery.

His defence solicitor Iain Jane explained Devine has a lengthy criminal record but had been working offshore for 12 years until he was laid off during the pandemic.

He said Devine then fell into old habits of alcohol and substance abuse before going into a “downward spiral” following the death of his father early last year.

“That is when the offending began,” Mr Jane said. “He hopes to now put this behind him.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Graham Buchanan mentioned Devine’s significant previous convictions for violence and sentenced him to 14 months in prison.

He said: “This is a serious charge and it involves a nasty attack in which your role was to kick the complainer on the head during the course of a robbery.

“And you did this while subject to a bail order for another matter.”

He also placed Devine under a supervision order for seven months after his release where he will have to remain in his home address each night and to undertake drug testing when requested.