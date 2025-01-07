Owner on creating Inverness shop which ‘feels like a warm hug’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner on creating Inverness shop which ‘feels like a warm hug’

The past 12 months exceeded all expectations for the mother-daughter team in the Victorian Market.

By Alex Banks
Sarah and Marnie Mackenzie opened the doors of the Triquerta Crafts in the Victorian Market three years ago. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
When Marnie Mackenzie and her daughter Sarah took on their own Inverness crafts shop three years ago, they knew it was a big risk.

However, the pair know opening Triquerta Crafts in the Victorian Market was the right choice, with regular visitors coming from afar as well as a local backbone of customers and crafters.

The business offers crafts from 130 local artists and Marnie knows many more crafters want to be “part of the Triquerta family”.

She believes the past 12 months have “exceeded all expectations” and is keen to keep growing this year.

Knowing the craft

Marnie believes the success in 2024 is down to the knowledge and care taken with every crafts piece on their shelves.

She said: “The aims were to keep growing the business while taking on board customer feedback as it’s vital to us.

“Things were going well before but we wanted to make sure we listen to customers in every way.

“Welcoming 30 new crafters is a big deal for us – there’s a waiting list of artists who want a space in our shop.

Marnie (right) with her daughter Sarah and pet Charlie inside the Triquerta Crafts shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s like a big family, we care and connect with our crafters so we can then pass on our knowledge and the full story to customers.”

Sarah believes having several different crafts equipment all under the same roof has been a big benefit to Triquerta Crafts.

She added: “We noticed over Christmas a lot of people were able to do all their shopping in one place – here.

“There’s something which is locally produced for everyone in the family with different wants and needs.”

Triquerta Crafts is ‘part of the daily routine’ for some

Marnie and Sarah see some people every day as Triquerta Crafts has “its own family”.

Marnie said: “Not everyone who walks in buys something, but lots come up to the counter anyways.

“Someone told us our shop feels like a warm hug – you can’t get better feedback than that.

“The support is overwhelming, people pop their head in every day to pet the dog and have a chat. It’s a part of the daily routine for them.

Sarah Mackenzie of Triquerta Crafts in Inverness with some of their Scottish and locally produced gifts. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sarah said the shop sees such a strong local support, but also benefits from people travelling popping in due to its “unique offerings”.

She added: “We have a really wide audience and people travel from all over to visit us.

“From the north of Scotland, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow – even all the way from Germany.

“People will repeatedly come up and pop in here specifically which is an amazing feeling.”

What does 2025 have in store for Triquerta Crafts in Inverness?

The pair have been planning for the year ahead by choosing which words relate to them the most.

Marnie said: “The words which came to mind were warmth, community, ethos and love.

“Our shop is not just about sales, we value those who come in even if it is just to pat our dog.

“That is as important as purchases, we make sure we have time for everyone.

“Something which has also been mentioned is we need to take the praise we get more often.

“We’re told we should be proud of ourselves as well as our crafters, as it’s down to us and our hard work.

“We’ve never really thought about it that way but we’re humbled by the praise.”

Conversation