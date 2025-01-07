Aberdeen man caught with cannabis vapes and edibles worth nearly £170,000

A man found with nearly £170,000 worth of illegal vapes and cannabis edibles in his basement has avoided a prison sentence.

Reece Duncan, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis in various forms.

A mobile phone was also found by police that had messages advertising the sale of both cannabis and vapes.

Duncan’s solicitor, Kevin Longino, claimed his client had gotten into trouble with a crime gang, who asked him to store the boxes in his home.

He said Duncan had “no idea” the boxes contained more than £168,000 worth of illicit vapes.

Police raided property

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that on May 3 2023, police officers attended at a property on Elmfield Avenue, Aberdeen, to carry out a wellness check and found Duncan to be the sole occupant.

“The reason for police attendance was explained to the accused,” Ms Martin said, adding: “He thereafter agreed to show the constables around the locus.”

Upon entering the basement of the property, Duncan allowed one of the officers to open a cupboard and they discovered 12 boxes containing a total of 2,410 vapes.

A drug search warrant was then issued and executed where other boxes of vapes were recovered along with various quantities of cannabis and edibles.

A total of £923 in cash was also found inside the property.

Duncan’s mobile phone was also seized and it showed text messages advertising the sale of cannabis and vapes.

Crossbow found in property

A total of 2,808 vapes were recovered from the property that were found to contain Cannabinol and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The total maximum street value of these vapes was £168,480.

Around 66 bags of edibles were also found to contain Cannabinol and THC. These could yield a maximum value of £1,060.

More than 160g of cannabis was also discovered within the house, valued at £730.

Police also removed a further mobile phone, a crossbow, more than £900 in cash and cannabis paraphernalia.

In the dock, Duncan, of Elmfield Avenue, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and a further charge of selling Cannabinol and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Accused developed ‘serious issue’

Defence solicitor Kevin Longino described his client as a “genuine first offender” who has “never been in trouble before of any sort”.

“He is someone who developed quite a serious issue with his own cannabis use,” Mr Longino said.

He continued: “Mr Duncan couldn’t pay his drug debt and was leant on by these people and had stored these boxes as a means of getting rid of the debt.

“It was a crime that was committed because Mr Duncan really wasn’t given much of an option.

“He had no idea of the values involved – I myself was surprised by the values here.”

First offender

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Duncan: “This has been a difficult case for me to decide as to what the appropriate sentence should be because on the one hand these are serious charges, particularly given the number and value of the vapes involved in the case.

“I’m prepared to accept the explanation that you were placed under pressure and that you did not fully appreciate the value of what was within those boxes.

“You have no previous convictions of any kind and you have never previously served a custodial sentence.

“I have reached the conclusion that an alternative to a custodial sentence can be imposed here.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Buchanan made Duncan subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.