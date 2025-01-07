‘Inexplicable failure’ led to soldier’s death at RAF Tain, fatal accident inquiry finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Inexplicable failure’ led to soldier’s death at RAF Tain, fatal accident inquiry finds

Lance Corporal Joe Spencer, 24, died when his rifle went off as he rested his chin on it.

By David Meikle
Joe Spencer died from a fatal head injury caused when his rifle discharged at RAF Tain. Image: PA
A soldier was killed during a live fire training exercise in the Highlands after his gun suddenly discharged, a sheriff has ruled.

Lance Corporal Joe Spencer, of 3rd Battalion The Rifles, died at RAF Tain during a sniper course.

He joined the Army in 2011 and had completed a tour of Afghanistan as well as exercises in America and Kenya before his tragic death at the age of 24.

Around 30 detectives were said to have been involved in the investigation into the incident in November 2016.

Spencer, who was originally from Hampshire and later moved to Edinburgh,  died when his rifle went off as he rested his chin on it and he suffered a severe fatal head injury.

Soldier’s death ‘could have been avoided’

A fatal accident inquiry, held at Tain Sheriff Court, has now said the death could have been avoided if Spencer had not been holding the rifle vertically in close proximity to him.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said Spencer had made an “utterly inexplicable failure” by not completing an unload drill at the end of the shooting course and was unaware the weapon was still loaded when it discharged.

In a 206-page written judgment, Sheriff Aitken ruled there were no defects in any system of working and that no individual on the course had acted with “malice or recklessness”‘ in the lead-up to the fatal incident. The sheriff made no recommendations.

Police were called following the fatal incident at RAF Tain. Image: DC Thomson

The inquiry had heard there were concerns over procedures on the day but that changes had been made by the Army in the aftermath.

The sheriff said: “In isolation, each of the decisions is relatively innocuous, with the exception of Lance Corporal Spencer’s utterly inexplicable failure to complete the unloading drill for the rifle.

“It is with the benefit of hindsight that the consequences of these decisions can be seen clearly. These decisions are not inevitably linked, in the manner of links in a chain or dominoes in a row, leading to an inevitable, predictable consequence.

“It is to be hoped that the danger of holding a loaded rifle vertically under one’s chin would be obvious to anyone and certainly it would be obvious to experienced soldiers.

“However, there is nothing in the evidence to suggest that anyone knew that the rifle was loaded. Quite the reverse.”

The judgment added: “He was clearly a much-loved son, brother and partner and a very highly regarded soldier, both by his peers and his senior officers.

A young man of extraordinary determination

A service inquiry report criticised the sniper training course at RAF Tain. Image DC Thomson

“It is clear from the evidence that I have heard that he was a young man of extraordinary determination and strength of character, committed to the service of others. He appears to have epitomised the regimental motto of the Rifles – ‘Swift and Bold’.”

An earlier Service Inquiry report published by the Defence Safety Authority said there had been a “series of errors, shortfalls and poor judgement” during the sniper training course that the soldier was taking part in.

The report said there had been lower levels of supervision throughout the course and specifically on the day of the soldier’s death and made a number of recommendations for the future.

It also concluded that his death was an “avoidable accident”.

Spencer’s family had said the earlier report had left them upset and raised unanswered questions.

They added: “It is clear to us that the individuals responsible for delivering the sniper training course did not do so in accordance with the mandated course syllabus and requisite rules and regulations.

“We strongly believe Joe would still be with us today if they had.”

The Army have been asked for comment.