Scout leader accused of sex assaults on girls also claimed he was carrying out ‘ritual’, court told

A scout leader has been accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls at campsites across the north-east and allegedly assaulting one child with a belt while claiming he was carrying out a “ritual”.

Christophe Orchowski is facing a series of charges that he sexually touched four girls, some as young as 13, at locations in Aberdeen, Stonehaven, St Cyrus and Lake Garda, Italy.

The 37-year-old – who served as chairman of the Polish Scouts of the Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation – is accused of indecently assaulting the girls between 2016 and 2022.

It is alleged that Orchowski struck one girl on the body and buttocks with a belt to her injury when she was 11, claiming it was part of a “ritual”.

Orchowski is also facing charges he physically assaulted girls at a campsite in Maryculter and an adventure playground in Moray

He is additionally accused of sexually communicating with two boys, both aged 14, and attempting to get one girl to retract her police statement.

Scout leader accused of indecent assaults

One of the 15 charges facing Orchowski, read out at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, alleges that he defied a court order not to be in the company of teenagers under the age of 18 by taking part in camp for children on behalf of a Polish scout group in Dundee for more than a month in 2023.

Some charges allege that Orchowski indecently assaulted teenage girls over a five-year period.

One girl was allegedly assaulted between October 2016 and August 2021, starting when she was aged 16.

It’s claimed Orchowski forced her to sleep in the same bedroom as him, entered a bed where she was sleeping and touched her on the body on various occasions.

It is also alleged he touched the teenager’s breast, grabbed her bottom and sent her sexual messages.

Orchowski is further alleged to have sexually assaulted a second girl at an address in Aberdeen in January 2017, when she was 13, by touching her leg and body, embracing her, running his hand up and down her arm and squeezing her shoulder.

A third girl alleges that Orchowski indecently assaulted her at a campsite in Aberdeen and a park in the city between April 2019 and May 2020 when she was aged between 15 and 16.

A fourth, then aged between 13 and 14, has accused the scout leader of sexual assaults at locations in Stonehaven, St Cyrus and at a resort town near Lake Garda in northern Italy.

She alleges Orchowski forced her to sleep in his bedroom, stared at her whilst she was changing and wearing underwear, and touched her body.

She also claims Orchowski gave her a massage, made her sit on his knee and sent her messages and jokes of a sexual nature.

Orchowski denies charges

One of those girls is additionally accusing Orchowski of striking her to the buttocks and body to her injury with a belt between January 2016 and April 2017, beginning when she was 11 years old.

It is further alleged that he made other children strike her with the same belt by claiming it was a “ritual”.

Orchowski is also accused of making sexual remarks and having conversations of a sexual nature with two teenage boys.

One boy, then aged 14, claims Orchowski made sexual remarks to him on a journey between Inverness and Aberdeen in January 2014.

The other boy, also aged 14 at the time, alleges Orchowski made sexual remarks in his presence during a trip to Lake Garda sometime between July and August 2022.

The scout leader also faces further charges of assault relating to two of the girls who have accused him of sexual assault.

A third male accuser – then aged 11 – claims Orchowski assaulted him by slapping him on the hand at the Polish Sunny School in 2017.

One of his female accusers further alleges Orchowski behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards her by shouting and uttering derogatory remarks towards her.

Orchowski faces a further charge that he attempted to get one of his female accusers to settle the situation “amicably” and reconsider the statement she made to police.

He is also accused of a breach relating to the same girl, now an adult, by approaching her in June 2023.

A final charge claims that Orchowski posted a video on YouTube where he “persistently and repeatedly” uttered derogatory and unfounded remarks about her.

University of Aberdeen graduate Orchowski, of Hilltown Terrace, Dundee, denies all the charges against him and will stand trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on March 3 this year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.