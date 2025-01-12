Jail for man who headbutted barmaid at Inverness pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for man who headbutted barmaid at Inverness pub

Shaun McGeough was in a "heightened state" and had been asked to leave the premises before launching the attack on the worker, who was left with pain and bruising.

By Jenni Gee
Shaun McGeough headbutted a staff member at Blacksmiths Sports Bar. Image DC Thomson
A man who headbutted a barmaid at a Culloden pub has been jailed for eight months.

Shaun McGeough attacked the woman after she asked him to leave the Blacksmiths Sports Bar, leaving her with pain and bruising.

McGeough also assaulted a male employee who asked his friend to leave the premises.

McGeough, 32, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted committing two assaults at the Keppoch Road premises on January 6 of last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that McGeough and a female friend had arrived at the bar at around 9pm and had been drinking throughout the evening.

Pub drinker was ‘in a heightened state’

She said: “At 11.45pm the accused was still within the locus and described as being ‘in a heightened state’.”

As a result of this, a female member of the bar staff approached McGeough and asked him to leave.

“The accused has refused to do so,” Ms Silver told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

McGeough did eventually exit the bar, after being asked “several times” but “immediately returned”  before being asked to leave again.

It was at this point that the woman “ushered” McGeough from the premises.

“On exiting the accused has drawn back his head and headbutted her to the face,” said Ms Silver, adding that the woman had suffered pain and bruising as a result, including to her upper arm where McGeough subsequently grabbed her.

The court heard that it was around midnight when a male member of staff asked McGeough’s female friend to leave the premises “given the disturbance that had been caused by the accused”.

McGeough took offence to the man speaking to his female friend and put his forehead against the man’s, “forcefully” pushing and causing the man to stagger back.

The staff members then went inside the pub and contacted police, while McGeough and the woman left in a taxi.

Inverness pub attacker ‘genuinely remorseful’

Solicitor Graham Mann, for McGeough, said that his client had been drinking on the night in question and had taken too much alcohol.

He said McGeough had “expressed shock” and was “surprised” by his behaviour, for which he was “genuinely remorseful”.

He said: “He accepts responsibility for the commission of these two offences”.

Mr Mann added that McGeough had wanted to apologise to his victims and said: “He accepts they were simply doing their job.”

He asked Sheriff  Sara Matheson to consider a non-custodial disposal for his client, who has previous convictions.

But Sheriff Matheson told McGeough: “In my view, we have reached the end of the road for you.”

She said: “This was a particularly nasty offence committed against a bar worker in the course of their employment.”

She said any sentence needed to demonstrate that “such behaviour in public houses is not acceptable”.

Sheriff Matheson jailed McGeough for eight months.