Ness Islands pet cemetery: How a small headstone hints at the adventures of Ruffie the dog

The small collection of headstones is not immediately visible to people making their way through the Ness Islands.

The pet cemetery is one of the surprising facts about the popular city beauty spot.

The fading letters on one gravestone dating from 1903 says it was erected by Mrs Burt Wright in memory of her ‘faithful companion’ Ruffie.

It reveals Ruffie was one of the Brigade of Collecting Dogs of the Ladies Kennel Association (LKA) of London.

The association was formed in 1894 as a response to other dog show societies not giving women equal membership.

It included many very wealthy and prominent members. Princess Alexandra (later Queen Alexandra, wife of King Edward VII) was its patron.

Kennel Club historian Ciara Farrell did some investigating about Ruffie and the link to the Ness Islands.

One book mentions a ‘dogs brigade’ collection event in 1899.

At a Christmas event in 1899 a ‘dogs parade’ passed before Lord Wolseley and a collection was donated to the Soldiers Widows and Orphans Fund.

The dog who collected the most was given a laurel wreath to wear.

Dog and owner travelled from Inverness to London event

Ciara Farrell said: “It looks like it was a fun event to raise money for military widows and orphans. The dogs, 400 in total, were organised into regional groups.

“Alas, the dogs were not named individually, but we may speculate that Ruffie was in the group of Scottish breeds listed.”

“Mrs Burt Wright was not listed as a competitor, so it looks like she and Ruffie were just along for fun.

Ciara adds: “It’s not unusual that a dog from Scotland would have been in a London-based show.

“Dog showing then, as now, was very competitive at championship level. Dogs do travel long distances, even internationally, to take part.

“So, I think it’s a reasonably safe bet that this dog and owner may have lived in Inverness and travelled around to different shows.”

Dog memorial gives insight into its life

She said the information on Ruffie’s Ness Islands headstone gives more details than most.

“There are small pet cemeteries for beloved pets scattered around the country, all with their own unique stories.

“Often, it is impossible to find out more about these dogs, other than they were loved enough for someone to erect a permanent memorial to them.

“Ruffie’s headstone gives us a lot more, though, which is unusual.

“Ruffie has clearly been on quite a journey, all the way from Inverness to London to take part in this large fundraising event.

“The occasion must have been very meaningful for the owner Mrs Burt Wright to mention it on the headstone – a high point in her life and the life of her dog.”

