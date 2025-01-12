Ness Islands pet cemetery: How a small headstone hints at the adventures of Ruffie the dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Ness Islands pet cemetery: How a small headstone hints at the adventures of Ruffie the dog

Kennel Club historian Ciara Farrell did some investigating about Ruffie and the link to the Ness Islands.

By John Ross
Pet graves are a lesser known feature of the Ness Islands in Inverness. Image Jasperimage
The small collection of headstones is not immediately visible to people making their way through the Ness Islands.

The pet cemetery is one of the surprising facts about the popular city beauty spot.

The fading letters on one gravestone dating from 1903 says it was erected by Mrs Burt Wright in memory of her ‘faithful companion’ Ruffie.

It reveals Ruffie was one of the Brigade of Collecting Dogs of the Ladies Kennel Association (LKA) of London.

The association was formed in 1894 as a response to other dog show societies not giving women equal membership.

The islands are a popular attraction for local people and visitors. Image Jasperimage

It included many very wealthy and prominent members. Princess Alexandra (later Queen Alexandra, wife of King Edward VII) was its patron.

Kennel Club historian Ciara Farrell did some investigating about Ruffie and the link to the Ness Islands.

One book mentions a ‘dogs brigade’ collection event in 1899.

At a Christmas event in 1899 a ‘dogs parade’ passed before Lord Wolseley and a collection was donated to the Soldiers Widows and Orphans Fund.

The dog who collected the most was given a laurel wreath to wear.

Dog and owner travelled from Inverness to London event

Ciara Farrell said: “It looks like it was a fun event to raise money for military widows and orphans. The dogs, 400 in total, were organised into regional groups.

“Alas, the dogs were not named individually, but we may speculate that Ruffie was in the group of Scottish breeds listed.”

“Mrs Burt Wright was not listed as a competitor, so it looks like she and Ruffie were just along for fun.

The Ladies Kennel Journal from 1899.

Ciara adds: “It’s not unusual that a dog from Scotland would have been in a London-based show.

“Dog showing then, as now, was very competitive at championship level. Dogs do travel long distances, even internationally, to take part.

“So, I think it’s a reasonably safe bet that this dog and owner may have lived in Inverness and travelled around to different shows.”

Dog memorial gives insight into its life

She said the information on Ruffie’s Ness Islands headstone gives more details than most.

“There are small pet cemeteries for beloved pets scattered around the country, all with their own unique stories.

“Often, it is impossible to find out more about these dogs, other than they were loved enough for someone to erect a permanent memorial to them.

“Ruffie’s headstone gives us a lot more, though, which is unusual.

The pet graves in the Ness Islands.

“Ruffie has clearly been on quite a journey, all the way from Inverness to London to take part in this large fundraising event.

“The occasion must have been very meaningful for the owner Mrs Burt Wright to mention it on the headstone – a high point in her life and the life of her dog.”

