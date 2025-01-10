Inverness’ Infinity Trampoline Park reopens after row over disabled toilets

Inverness Infinity Trampoline Park has reopened today after being shut down amid a row over disabled toilets.

The Carsegate Road venue was dramatically forced to close its doors on Tuesday after the venue’s entertainment licence with Highland Council was found to have expired.

With a weekend closure looming, it prompted a mad dash from owner Taran Campbell, 39, to renew it.

Thankfully, the licence was granted before the committee on Wednesday, though that permission came with a warning essential work must still be carried out before the trampoline park could open once again.

After “working night and day” to get the venue’s disabled facilities back online, the venue re-opened to the public today at 3.30pm.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Campbell said he was “super happy” that he could re-open for the weekend rush.

“I’m obviously super happy for us to be back open again, and in time for the weekend which is good,” he said.

“No business wants to be closed when they could be open. It would have been rubbish to have closed in one of our busiest spells.

“The toilet work is completed and everything was signed off today – which we are happy about.

“Thanks as well to building control who helped us at the last minute and were very quick.”

Why did Infinity Trampoline Park have to temporarily close?

The issue was brought before Highland Council’s licencing committee on Tuesday.

Councillors were told at the meeting that the business had been operating without a licence since before the pandemic, as it had not been renewed since the attraction opening in 2016.

Entertainment licences last a total of three years and business owners are responsible for renewing it.

Council officers also noticed the lack of accessible facilities at the site and raised the issue with councillors.

Mr Campbell pleaded with the board to reconsider shutting his business down, claiming it would put his business “in jeopardy.”

Weekend closure would have put business ‘in jeopardy’

Speaking to the licensing committee, Mr Campbell said: “I need to keep trading.

“There are 12 people that work there.

“I can’t just close the doors and not have any money coming in. That puts the business in jeopardy.”

However, his request was denied and Infinity was shuttered mere hours later.

At that meeting, Councillor Sean Kennedy responded: “We are here to try and help people out, but we are tied with what we can do and how we can deal with things.

“We can’t suddenly make an exception for you.”

