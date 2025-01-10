Inverness’ Infinity Trampoline Park reopens after row over disabled toilets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness’ Infinity Trampoline Park reopens after row over disabled toilets

Owner Taran Campbell said he was "super happy" to be able to open before the weekend.

By Graham Fleming
The trampoline park, owned by Taran Campbell, re-opened today. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The trampoline park, owned by Taran Campbell, re-opened today. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inverness Infinity Trampoline Park has reopened today after being shut down amid a row over disabled toilets.

The Carsegate Road venue was dramatically forced to close its doors on Tuesday after the venue’s entertainment licence with Highland Council was found to have expired.

With a weekend closure looming, it prompted a mad dash from owner Taran Campbell,  39, to renew it.

Infinity Trampoline Park is on Carsegate Road in Inverness. Image: Google Maps

Thankfully, the licence was granted before the committee on Wednesday, though that permission came with a warning essential work must still be carried out before the trampoline park could open once again.

After “working night and day” to get the venue’s disabled facilities back online, the venue re-opened to the public today at 3.30pm.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Campbell said he was “super happy” that he could re-open for the weekend rush.

“I’m obviously super happy for us to be back open again, and in time for the weekend which is good,” he said.

The business was suddenly closed on Tuesday.

“No business wants to be closed when they could be open. It would have been rubbish to have closed in one of our busiest spells.

“The toilet work is completed and everything was signed off today – which we are happy about.

“Thanks as well to building control who helped us at the last minute and were very quick.”

Why did Infinity Trampoline Park have to temporarily close?

The issue was brought before Highland Council’s licencing committee on Tuesday.

Councillors were told at the meeting that the business had been operating without a licence since before the pandemic, as it had not been renewed since the attraction opening in 2016.

Entertainment licences last a total of three years and business owners are responsible for renewing it.

The park has since re-opened.

Council officers also noticed the lack of accessible facilities at the site and raised the issue with councillors.

Mr Campbell pleaded with the board to reconsider shutting his business down, claiming it would put his business “in jeopardy.”

Weekend closure would have put business ‘in jeopardy’

Speaking to the licensing committee, Mr Campbell said: “I need to keep trading.

“There are 12 people that work there.

“I can’t just close the doors and not have any money coming in. That puts the business in jeopardy.”

However, his request was denied and Infinity was shuttered mere hours later.

At that meeting, Councillor Sean Kennedy responded: “We are here to try and help people out, but we are tied with what we can do and how we can deal with things.

“We can’t suddenly make an exception for you.”

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation