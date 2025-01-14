Waiter gave police the wrong name then showed them another man’s licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Waiter gave police the wrong name then showed them another man’s licence

Officers became suspicious when the photograph shown did not look like the driver, who does not hold a UK driving licence.

By Jenni Gee
Naimul Islam was stopped at the Dornoch Bridge. Image: DC Thomson
A waiter has been fined after he gave police false details and then showed them someone else’s driving licence.

Naimul Islam was pulled over on the A9 at Dornoch Bridge, but told police his name was Sharif Ahmed.

He showed them a picture of a driving licence in that name on his telephone – raising officers’ suspicions when the picture did not look like him.

Islam, 28, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to the incident on September 17 last year.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told Sheriff Neil Wilson that it was 11.15pm when police officers had reason to pull over the vehicle that Islam was driving.

She said: “They obtained his nominal details – his name – and he provided this as Sharif Ahmed, born 23 April 97 in Bangladesh.”

Ms Eastwood said Islam then showed the officers a photograph of a driving licence.

Driving licence photo ‘did not match’

“The photograph did not match – raising suspicion,” the fiscal depute explained.

Islam was asked to provide his place of birth and said both “Cardiff” and “Bangladesh” but neither of these matched the information associated with the licence provided.

Officers then accessed the updated licence image for Sharif Ahmed and confirmed that Islam was not the man pictured.

His true identity was established and officers discovered he did not hold a UK driving licence.

A9 driver ‘panicked’ when pulled over

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Islam, told the court his client’s actions had been as the result of panic at being pulled over.

He said: “He was pulled over by the police, he panicked and he led them a merry dance. It didn’t take him very far at all, it only brought him into this courtroom.”

Mr Gowans confirmed that his client does hold an international driving permit, but had thought it would be a good idea to provide the details of a UK licence holder.

He could not explain why Islam had a photograph of another man’s licence on his telephone – saying only that Islam had explained the pair had previously had a joint insurance policy.

He said: “He apologises for his conduct – he panicked.”

Sheriff Wilson fined Islam, of Simson Crescent, Helmsdale, £320.