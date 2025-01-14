Aberdeen man with ‘appalling record’ ordered to behave after homophobic abuse towards police

A man has been ordered to be of good behaviour after he verbally threatened police officers and repeatedly directed homophobic slurs at them.

Corey Gibb, 28, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted using a series of offensive terms towards both male and female police constables.

The court heard Gibb used a homophobic slur to refer to a female officer before using another slur relating to the sexuality of a male officer.

In 2017, Gibb provoked a four-and-a-half-hour standoff with police by clambering onto an Aberdeen city centre roof.

He was only coaxed down after being offered a Burger King meal and a packet of cigarettes.

Called policeman ‘baldy’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that at around 5.50pm on November 17 this year, police traced Gibb at the Three Lums pub, Lewis Road, Aberdeen, in relation to an unrelated matter and arrested him.

While in the back of a police van on the way to Kittybrewster Police Station, Gibb began to shout offensive terms at police officers who were there, calling them “m****ls” and “s******s”.

Gibb then made further general threats to the officers, claiming he would “smash their faces”, “snap their necks” and “break their noses”.

Following this, Gibb singled out a male officer for abuse, calling him a “nonce” and describing him as a “baldy b******”.

As he was cautioned and charged after being removed from the police van, Gibb stated that the homophobic slur he used was “just a word”.

In the dock, Gibb pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering homophobic remarks.

He also admitted an additional charge of breaching a bail condition.

‘Distasteful’

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that that her client had “made clear that his attitude towards the police was unacceptable”.

“The excuse he has supplied is that he was heavily under the influence of alcohol after going to the pub with his family,” she said.

Ms Reilly added that “clearly Mr Gibb’s previous convictions do not assist him here, but he has matured quite substantially over the last few years and has been trying to stay out of trouble”.

“There has been a noticeable slowing down in his offending,” she added.

Sheriff Mark Thornley told Gibb: “This is distasteful to say the least.

“Police officers should not be subjected to this kind of abuse as they go about their duties,” he said, adding that Gibb had an “appalling” record of previous convictions.

However, he added that he noted the slowing down of Gibb’s offending and that he had no outstanding matters before the court.

Sheriff Thornley ordered Gibb, of Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, to be of good behaviour for six months.

