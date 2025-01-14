Aberdeen stripper accused of hen party sex assault can keep performing as Sergeant Eros

An Aberdeen male stripper accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hen party has been allowed to keep performing.

Stuart Kennedy was due to go on trial at Perth Sheriff Court this week over charges arising from an alleged incident at a Crieff Hydro lodge in March last year.

The 41-year-old, from Aberdeen, is accused of repeatedly handling his alleged victim’s thighs and private parts.

It is alleged he attempted to kiss her and handled and shook her breasts.

Kennedy – who performs as a police officer under the stage name Sergeant Eros – is further accused of causing the same woman to participate in sexual activity.

Prosecutors allege he seized and restrained her, induced her to drink from a penis-shaped straw “or similar object,” repeatedly thrust his hips towards her body, took hold of her arm and forced her to handle a fake penis and seized her arms and placed them against his chest.

Stripping ban

Kennedy pled not guilty when he appeared in the dock on Tuesday.

His trial has been delayed after he confirmed he was parting ways with his defence team.

Solicitor Bethany Downham told the court: “I had the opportunity to speak with Mr Kennedy this morning and he advised me he was looking at instructing alternative representation.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan adjourned proceedings to give Kennedy time to consult new solicitors.

She told him because of the nature of the allegations, he would not be able to represent himself.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bearner, prosecuting, asked the court to consider imposing a special condition of bail, preventing Kennedy from working as a stripper in the interim.

“I would submit that it is appropriate, given the further delay to this proceedings at the instance of the accused,” she said.

Kennedy responded: “There is no requirement for a special condition in this case.

“As this is my whole way to earn income, it would punish me unduly.”

The father-of-two said it would also hit his young family.

No breaches

Sheriff McLachan went off the bench to consider the Crown’s motion and returned to tell Kennedy: “The purpose of special conditions is to ensure compliance with standard conditions.

“And it doesn’t appear to me that there has been any suggestion of a breach to the standard conditions.

“I also take into account of what you say about your work.

“With all that in mind, I will not impose the special conditions sought.”

Kennedy, of Laurel Gardens, denies the allegations from March 22 2024.

A trial was set for April 7 with an intermediate hearing on February 12.