Inverness

Game Over for Inverness business as its adventure comes to an end

Ellerium Games on Lombard Street closed to customers this week.

By Michelle Henderson
Jason Wilson of Ellerium in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Jason Wilson of Ellerium in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland tabletop and board games fans have been dealt a blow with the news a popular Inverness business has closed its doors.

Ellerium Games on Lombard Street called time on its adventure this week after nine years of trading.

Numerous customers, many of whom have spent time in the city centre shop enjoying all manner of gaming fun in its safe space, expressed sadness at the decision.

Announcing the news on social media, owner Jason Wilson said it had been a tough one to make – as he offered support and advice to those looking to continue their hobbies.

His statement reads: “It has come time for me to make the tough decision that I hoped would never come.

“After nine long years, I have decided to close the doors on Ellerium Games.

“This means the doors have now closed to the public while the next steps are looked into.”

Gamers left searching for new venue

The city centre business is the only one of its kind in the city, hosting a variety of clubs for avid gamers and offering a mix of board, tabletop and trading card games.

James is encouraging gamers to keep their love for tabletop gaming alive.

“I would like to give a big thank you to everyone past and present that has been a part of the Ellerium Community, from those that helped set up, to those that helped with day to day running and ran special events,” he said.

Ellerium offered a safe space for local games fans to play. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Most of all, I want to say a massive thank you to the customers who attended weekly and supported the store over the last nine years.

“It has been amazing meeting you all and being part of your adventure in tabletop gaming.

“I hope you all managed to find a new home for future gaming.”

Jason added: “Remember there are plenty of gaming groups to join, so don’t let this be the end of your tabletop journey.

“Take care, stay safe and play on.”

Fans and business owners react to closure of Inverness premises

Fans of the Inverness business took to the comments to share their sorrow – and stories of the fun they’ve had over the years.

Rob CJ, knows only too well the hardships facing retailers after he closed his shop last year.

He wished them well, writing: “I found and followed this page last year.

“I’m also a small game shop owner who decided to close the doors last year.

“The hardest part was feeling guilt for the community but they soon adapted and found ways to continue to play.

“Good luck with the future, at least you can stop thinking about cashflow 24/7.”

The shop offered an array of board, tabletop and trading card games for all ages. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Luke Johnston added: “Sorry to hear that you had to make this decision. I can tell it wasn’t an easy one to make.

“I know I didn’t go in much the past couple of years. But many good years were spent there and I met many friends there.

“Good luck with whatever you plan for the future.”

Sofie Macleod has fond memories attending their 24 hour gameathons – something she says she’ll miss.

She wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this Jason. We loved the store as you know well.

“I only got to attend one 24hr gameathon, but I honestly loved it.

“Wishing all the best from us to you, toast and all the other staff for the future we will miss you.”

Conversation