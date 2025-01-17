Could McDonald’s, Greggs or Sainsbury’s be eyeing a move to North Kessock’s EV charging site?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could McDonald’s, Greggs or Sainsbury’s be eyeing a move to North Kessock’s EV charging site?

The plans, recommended for approval, contain clues leading to particular national chain names. But who will come?

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
A picture of the North Kessock roundabout with a McDonalds "Golden Arches" sign in the foreground
Two major restaurant or retail chains could be coming to North Kessock as part of a new EV charging park. Image: DC Thomson design team

Two major restaurant or retail chains could be coming to North Kessock as part of a new EV charging park.

Councillors have been advised to approve the new development which will be voted on in a planning committee next week.

It will occupy a new site on the roundabout on the way into North Kessock.

Locals in North Kessock have had their say regarding the site, with fears boy racers and litter will become problems but others remain more positive.

What are the plans?

The developers have said the new site is predominantly a charging station for electric vehicles, with a retail unit and a restaurant or café attached.

The site includes 15 new ‘Hypercharger’ electric vehicle (EV) charging units, which they claim are capable of outputting up to 80% charge in 20 minutes, a first for the Highlands.

The accompanying retail space is said to serve both users charging their EVs and “significantly benefit” North Kessock residents.

The planned café/restaurant intended to have a drive-thru attached, but was removed after council planners protested.

A view of the empty roundabout junction which could turn into the new EV charging zone. Image: Google Maps.

Who could occupy the units?

The most up to date version of the plans have not said outright which businesses could fill the site.

However, as part of the application the developers stated the net zero targets for potential retail and restaurant hopefuls are 2050 and 2040 respectively.

So who could that be?

In the retail space, Lidl, ALDI and Sainsbury’s are some examples of companies who have committed to a 2050 net zero target.

For the food and drink outlet, McDonald’s, Costa Coffee and Greggs have all set a goal of 2040 and therefore could be options for the North Kessock site.

However, some members of the public have spoken out about the plans, preferring local businesses take over the space.

The two proposed sites, pictured above in light blue and violet. Supplied by Ryden Design.

Who objected to the plans?

North Kessock local David Greer said: “the location could be utilised for a development more in keeping with local needs.”

Several said North Kessock is already served by a village shop and their proximity to Inverness means they have alternative access.

Diana Reid remarked she thought the shop and Post Office would be at risk of closing if the retail development goes ahead.

One resident thinks the site will “attract boy racers” who will “rev their loud cars and perform donuts”, disturbing locals.

Andy Jamieson said: “A nationally-recognised fast food retailer will bring us nothing but litter.”

Knockbain Community Council have objected to the proposal as it has “little, if anything to offer the people of North Kessock”.

North Kessock looking over to Inverness. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.

Who was in support of the plans?

Many of the positive views responding to the council were similar or exactly matching in their supporting views.

Those supporters were happy to hear the development “will create up to 100 new jobs for local people” and “improving choices in an area with limited existing options”.

Alison Henderson said “Kessock needs a new shop as the Costcutter is not large enough to facilitate how large Kessock has become.

“It will save having to go into Inverness for essentials.”

Councillors will have their say on the application when it goes in front of the North Planning Committee on Wednesday.

