Could McDonald’s, Greggs or Sainsbury’s be eyeing a move to North Kessock’s EV charging site?

Two major restaurant or retail chains could be coming to North Kessock as part of a new EV charging park.

Councillors have been advised to approve the new development which will be voted on in a planning committee next week.

It will occupy a new site on the roundabout on the way into North Kessock.

Locals in North Kessock have had their say regarding the site, with fears boy racers and litter will become problems but others remain more positive.

What are the plans?

The developers have said the new site is predominantly a charging station for electric vehicles, with a retail unit and a restaurant or café attached.

The site includes 15 new ‘Hypercharger’ electric vehicle (EV) charging units, which they claim are capable of outputting up to 80% charge in 20 minutes, a first for the Highlands.

The accompanying retail space is said to serve both users charging their EVs and “significantly benefit” North Kessock residents.

The planned café/restaurant intended to have a drive-thru attached, but was removed after council planners protested.

Who could occupy the units?

The most up to date version of the plans have not said outright which businesses could fill the site.

However, as part of the application the developers stated the net zero targets for potential retail and restaurant hopefuls are 2050 and 2040 respectively.

So who could that be?

In the retail space, Lidl, ALDI and Sainsbury’s are some examples of companies who have committed to a 2050 net zero target.

For the food and drink outlet, McDonald’s, Costa Coffee and Greggs have all set a goal of 2040 and therefore could be options for the North Kessock site.

However, some members of the public have spoken out about the plans, preferring local businesses take over the space.

Who objected to the plans?

North Kessock local David Greer said: “the location could be utilised for a development more in keeping with local needs.”

Several said North Kessock is already served by a village shop and their proximity to Inverness means they have alternative access.

Diana Reid remarked she thought the shop and Post Office would be at risk of closing if the retail development goes ahead.

One resident thinks the site will “attract boy racers” who will “rev their loud cars and perform donuts”, disturbing locals.

Andy Jamieson said: “A nationally-recognised fast food retailer will bring us nothing but litter.”

Knockbain Community Council have objected to the proposal as it has “little, if anything to offer the people of North Kessock”.

Who was in support of the plans?

Many of the positive views responding to the council were similar or exactly matching in their supporting views.

Those supporters were happy to hear the development “will create up to 100 new jobs for local people” and “improving choices in an area with limited existing options”.

Alison Henderson said “Kessock needs a new shop as the Costcutter is not large enough to facilitate how large Kessock has become.

“It will save having to go into Inverness for essentials.”

Councillors will have their say on the application when it goes in front of the North Planning Committee on Wednesday.

