Highland League

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson gives lowdown as two players return and three sign new deals

Lewis Duncan and Robert Ward have returned to North Lodge Park with Julian Wade, Matthew McLean and Marc Lawrence extending their stays.

By Callum Law
Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson is pleased to have brought Lewis Duncan back to the club, extended Robert Ward’s loan spell and secured Julian Wade, Matthew McLean and Marc Lawrence on longer contracts.

Midfielder Duncan, who made 13 appearances for the Pitmedden side during a stint on loan from Elgin City last term, has returned to North Lodge Park following a spell in Australia.

Attacker Ward initially joined Formartine on loan from Peterhead in October until the end of 2024 and netted five goals. He is now back with United for the rest of the season.

Key men sign up

In addition, Dominica international striker Wade, who signed for United in the summer of 2022, defender McLean, who also arrived in the summer of 2022, and midfielder Lawrence, who joined in the summer of 2023, have all extended their deals.

Wade has bagged 59 goals in 106 appearances, McLean has racked up 101 appearances and Lawrence has featured on 59 occasions.

Manager Anderson said: “Lewis is a really talented player and it’s good to have him back with us.

“Hopefully he can have another productive spell with us like he had last season.

“His performances last season were excellent and he had a big influence on a number of games.

Julian Wade has penned a new deal with Formartine United.

“Robert knows the level and is a really good player at the level.

“He just needs games and we’re happy to give him that platform and we’re thankful to Peterhead for allowing him to come back to us on loan.

“Julian, Matthew and Marc have been really good players for the club and we’re delighted they want to keep playing for Formartine.

“The three of them have been important players for us. It gives us stability in our squad and it’s testament to the club that it was a two-minute conversation with the three of them and they were all keen to stay.”

