Jail for man who refused to leash powerful dog and brutally assaulted woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Jail for man who refused to leash powerful dog and brutally assaulted woman

Dylan Rowlands told officers his Cane Corso dog had "the strongest bite" but refused to put it on a lead, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Dylan Rowlands claimed the Cane Corso dog has the 'strongest bite known'. File image: Shutterstock
Dylan Rowlands claimed the Cane Corso dog has the 'strongest bite known'. File image: Shutterstock

A man refused to leash his powerful Cane Corso dog during a confrontation with police and told officers it had “the strongest bite”.

Dylan Rowlands’ face was “covered in blood” when officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a property in Dingwall.

He had a Cane Corso dog with him which “did not appear to be observing commands”, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The incident came just hours before Rowlands attacked his ex-partner at her home, punching her repeatedly before pursuing her as she fled and kicking a door in an attempt to gain entry.

Rowlands, 25, appeared via videolink to admit charges of breach of the peace and resisting, obstructing or hindering officers in relation to the dog incident, along with charges of assault and threatening behaviour towards his former partner.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that it was around 2am on July 12 last year that police were called to a disturbance in Brown Square, Dingwall.

He said: “Upon arrival, Mr Rowlands was in a garden, his face was covered in blood. He had a large Cane Corso dog. He stated he was looking for the dog leash.

Dog was not observing commands

“He was asked to keep the dog under control as it didn’t appear to be observing commands.”

The court heard that Rowlands did find a lead and put it on the dog, but he then began to shout and swear at officers.

“He informed them that the dog had the strongest bite known,” Mr Morton said.

Rowlands was warned by the officers to go home but “did not heed that warning”.

“He took the dog off the leash allowing it to roam freely,” Mr Morton said, adding that Rowlands himself was “shouting and swearing at officers” and “calling them c***s”.

As a result, he was handcuffed but began thrashing his legs and threatening the officers and the families. He also falsely claimed to have HIV.

Rowlands was taken to the police station, where a spit hood and leg restraints were needed to take him into custody.

Apologies the morning after

The next morning he told officers: “I’m extremely sorry. I acted under the influence of alcohol and drugs, it is not the usual way I behave and I am ashamed.”

At around 8.40am his ex-partner was at the rear of her Dingwall home when she heard “the latch on her garden gate”, Mr Morton told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

The woman went to investigate and saw Rowlands who “immediately ran toward her, grabbed hold of her and started to punch her repeatedly to the head”.

“He grabbed hold of her hair and continued to punch her on the head. He indicated that he would stab her,” the fiscal depute said.

The woman managed to flee into her home but was pursued by Rowlands, who began to kick the closed door in an attempt to gain entry.

When he did not manage to, he made off.

Accused was ‘heavily under the influence’

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Rowlands, told the court: “The offences were committed at a time when Mr Rowlands was heavily under the influence of substances and alcohol.”

She said he had overcome his alcohol and substance misuse issues since his remand and was engaging with the Smart recovery programme.

Sheriff Aitken jailed Rowlands, whose address was given in court papers as a prisoner in Inverness, for 12 months.

He backdated the sentence to July 15 of last year.

 