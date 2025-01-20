Exclusive: Christian Allard wants to leave council for MSP gig – despite telling Aberdeen voters to ‘judge him in 2027’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Christian Allard wants to leave council for MSP gig – despite telling Aberdeen voters to ‘judge him in 2027’

The Aberdeen City Council co-leader is looking to make a Holyrood comeback.

By Isaac Buchan & Alastair Gossip
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Christian Allard previously served as an MSP for three years. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s under-fire SNP co-leader is planning an escape to Holyrood next year after a chaotic stint helming the local authority.

Amid increasing concerns about the city’s unpopular bus gate system, defiant Christian Allard invited residents to judge him and his party’s success at the next local elections in 2027.

But it has now emerged that Mr Allard may have departed the chambers by that point.

The Press and Journal understands the Aberdeen City Council co-leader is throwing his name into the hat to run as an MSP in the 2026 Scottish parliament elections.

Mr Allard previously told voters to judge him at the next election. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The SNP councillor previously served in Holyrood for three years, but is now eyeing up a comeback to national politics.

And he would not rule out a return when quizzed.

He said “discussions are happening” within the party ahead of the 2026 elections.

Opponents have questioned if this means his focus “won’t be on Aberdeen” in this time.

Allard ‘put himself forward’ to be assessed for MSP role

The Torry councillor has previously served as an MSP in 2013, and an MEP in 2019.

He took over from Alex Nicoll as co-leader of the council in 2023.

Just days after Mr Allard said the bus gates would be judged at the ballot box, sources close to the SNP revealed he had already put himself forward to leave by then.

It is unclear which constituency he would stand in, with Stephen Flynn’s potential plans to run for Holyrood still up in the air.

Stephen Flynn is yet to decide whether he will stand as an MSP in Aberdeen next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mr Flynn, who is currently the MP for Aberdeen South, has previously expressed his desire to stand as an MSP, but put off the decision until “after Christmas”.

Mr Allard was a list MSP for North East Scotland during his time in parliament, and stood against current Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Audrey Nicoll to have his name on the ballot in 2021.

‘Discussions are always happening’ over MSP candidates

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Allard did not rule out a move from the Town House to Holyrood in 2026.

Mr Allard has served in Holyrood and Brussels during his political career. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “I’ve been an MSP already. I’ve been an MEP also, and in the two cases, it is always SNP members who decided if I should put my name forward.

“The discussions are always happening and it’s normal that you would always have people that would want you to be there.

“It is always important that people put themselves on the list.”

Mr Allard was quick to dismiss any notion that his full focus wasn’t on his current role, saying “my eyes are fully on Aberdeen City Council”.

He added: “We’ve got a fantastic team which is working very hard, and we have a vision of what the city is going to look like in two years.”

Opposition lays into Allard over MSP move

The timing of the revelation, following comments he made to The Press and Journal on Wednesday, has raised the ire of political rivals.

Mr Allard spoke to the Press and Journal on Wednesday regarding bus gates backlash. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

Opposition councillors were quick to point out that the next council elections come a year after voters will go to the polls to decide their MSPs.

SNP rebel Alex Nicoll, who resigned from the party over the city’s bus gates fiasco, questioned Mr Allard’s commitment to the council.

Alex Nicoll quit the SNP last year over the bus gates row. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
He said: “The very fact that he is wanting to have his suitability assessed as a candidate for the Scottish Parliament would tend to suggest that his loyalties may not by lying with Aberdeen City Council.”

Leader of the Labour opposition group, M Tauqeer Malik, said that Mr Allard’s decision to stand as an MSP “should come as no surprise to anyone”.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik criticised the council co-leader over his planned switch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Lower Deeside councillor said: “Councillor Allard wants to be judged on his record in 2027, but of course wants to leave council in 2026 to become an MSP.

“After all, his legacy as leader is one disaster after another”

What do you think of Mr Allard’s plans to run as an MSP? Let us know in our comments section below

MSP move comes after bus gates legal debacle

This comes as Mr Allard quashed calls for fresh talks on the bus gate system during a crunch meeting on Thursday.

An emergency meeting was held to decide whether to backtrack on the controversial traffic measures following fears the council had acted unlawfully when installing the bus gates.

However, the council’s top legal minds told the chamber they had “no concern” over a potential legal challenge from traders.

Traders have since launched a crowd-funder to take the local authority to court over the bus gates.

