Man who touched and kissed women in Inverness guilty of sexual assault

A man has admitted threatening behaviour and sexual assault after touching and kissing women on the streets of Inverness.

Paul Erwin accosted one woman on the Raining’s Steps – putting his arm around her and telling her she was a “good-looking woman”.

He also followed one woman to her car before kissing her on the hand, while he walked with another for “a considerable period of time” before hugging and kissing her.

Erwin, 48 appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening behaviour and two of sexual assault in relation to the incidents.

The charges detail how on May 27 of last year Erwin acted in a threatening or abusive manner by approaching a woman on the Raining’s Stairs, between Ardconnel Street and Castle Street, and taking hold of her shopping bag before placing his arm around her.

On the same day he sexually assaulted two women on Church Street, the first by placing his hand on her lower back and kissing her on the hand and the second by repeatedly seizing her on the arm and body, hugging her and kissing her on the face.

CCTV captured Raining’s Steps incident

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that Erwin’s behaviour was caught on camera.

She said: “The complainer is seen on CCTV coming up the steps and is then essentially accosted by Mr Erwin in what is a narrow set of stairs.”

The fiscal depute said Erwin put his arm around the woman’s shoulder and continued to tell her she was “a good-looking woman”

The woman was on her own and “found the whole interaction quite scary”, Ms Silver said.

The court heard the next woman was targeted on Union Street and Church Street as she returned to her car after work.

Victim found experience ‘alarming’

“He has followed her to her car and has engaged in conversation with her, placing his hand on her lower back,” Ms Silver said.

She explained that Erwin kissed the woman on the hand, which he held on to for “a reasonable period of time.”

“She described the situation as alarming,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

The third woman was targeted in a similar manner, as she walked on Church Street, with Erwin “walking along with her for a considerable period of time” and “repeatedly touching her” before he stopped her on the corner, hugged and kissed her.

“She was rather taken aback by the whole situation, and wasn’t really sure what to do,” said Ms Silver.

Erwin also admitted a single charge of theft, which involved him taking money from a 14-year-old girl in Lush on Inverness High Street on the same date.

Sex offender could be spared jail

Solicitor Willie Young, for Erwin, is expected to make comments in mitigation at the next calling of the case.

Sheriff Aitken called for a presentencing report and an assessment for the Moving Forward to Change programme for sexual offenders, which he described as “a possible, alternative to a substantial custodial sentence”.

He also placed Erwin on the sex offenders register with immediate effect. The eventual length of registration will be decided at sentencing, which will take place next month.

Erwin, of Union Street, Inverness, was released on bail until the case next calls.