Man who touched and kissed women in Inverness guilty of sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who touched and kissed women in Inverness guilty of sexual assault

Paul Erwin also admitted threatening behaviour after putting his arm around a woman on the Raining's Steps and telling her she was a 'good-looking woman'.

By Jenni Gee
Paul Erwin appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Paul Erwin appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has admitted threatening behaviour and sexual assault after touching and kissing women on the streets of Inverness.

Paul Erwin accosted one woman on the Raining’s Steps – putting his arm around her and telling her she was a “good-looking woman”.

He also followed one woman to her car before kissing her on the hand, while he walked with another for “a considerable period of time” before hugging and kissing her.

Erwin, 48 appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening behaviour and two of sexual assault in relation to the incidents.

The charges detail how on May 27 of last year Erwin acted in a threatening or abusive manner by approaching a woman on the Raining’s Stairs, between Ardconnel Street and Castle Street, and taking hold of her shopping bag before placing his arm around her.

On the same day he sexually assaulted two women on Church Street, the first by placing his hand on her lower back and kissing her on the hand and the second by repeatedly seizing her on the arm and body, hugging her and kissing her on the face.

CCTV captured Raining’s Steps incident

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that Erwin’s behaviour was caught on camera.

She said: “The complainer is seen on CCTV coming up the steps and is then essentially accosted by Mr Erwin in what is a narrow set of stairs.”

The fiscal depute said Erwin put his arm around the woman’s shoulder and continued to tell her she was “a good-looking woman”

The woman was on her own and “found the whole interaction quite scary”, Ms Silver said.

The court heard the next woman was targeted on Union Street and Church Street as she returned to her car after work.

Victim found experience ‘alarming’

“He has followed her to her car and has engaged in conversation with her, placing his hand on her lower back,” Ms Silver said.

She explained that Erwin kissed the woman on the hand, which he held on to for “a reasonable period of time.”

“She described the situation as alarming,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

The third woman was targeted in a similar manner, as she walked on Church Street, with Erwin “walking along with her for a considerable period of time” and “repeatedly touching her” before he stopped her on the corner, hugged and kissed her.

“She was rather taken aback by the whole situation, and wasn’t really sure what to do,” said Ms Silver.

Erwin also admitted a single charge of theft, which involved him taking money from a 14-year-old girl in Lush on Inverness High Street on the same date.

Sex offender could be spared jail

Solicitor Willie Young, for Erwin, is expected to make comments in mitigation at the next calling of the case.

Sheriff Aitken called for a presentencing report and an assessment for the Moving Forward to Change programme for sexual offenders, which he described as “a possible, alternative to a substantial custodial sentence”.

He also placed Erwin on the sex offenders register with immediate effect. The eventual length of registration will be decided at sentencing, which will take place next month.

Erwin, of Union Street, Inverness, was released on bail until the case next calls.