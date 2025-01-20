Casualty taken to Inverness hospital after crash involving car and pedestrian near Inshes roundabout

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the B9006 in Inverness.

Officers were called to the crash near the Inshes roundabout at around 10.05am today, and the road subsequently closed.

The B9006 in Inverness is closed in both directions from Inshes roundabout to the junction for the Inverness Campus.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said they transported one patient to Raigmore Hospital.

It is not clear how serious their injuries are.

