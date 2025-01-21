Aberdeen man behind bars after shocking Elgin assault caught on camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man behind bars after shocking Elgin assault caught on camera

Scott Ironside was captured repeatedly stamping on his victim's head and dragging him around by his clothing.

By Jenni Gee
Scott Ironside was remanded in custody after admitting the assault. Image: Facebook
A vicious attacker who was caught on camera stamping on his victim’s head is behind bars today.

Scott Ironside, from Aberdeen, was remanded after he admitted attacking his target and dragging him around by his clothing.

Video footage of the incident captured Ironside shouting: “Touch my f***ing dog and I’ll kill you.”

Ironside, 24, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault to severe injury in relation to the incident on December 7 2023.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that the crime came to light after another man volunteered footage of the assault to police officers.

She said the man asked if the officers wanted to see the victim “getting a doing”, before showing them three videos of the attack.

Disturbing footage of the crime was played in court, with observers in the public gallery shaking their heads as the assault unfolded.

Ms Love said: “The video shows the accused carrying out a sustained assault.

Threats to kill

“He would repeatedly kick him to the face and head and stamped on his head several times and slapped him whilst making threats that he would kill him.

“He was shouting ‘touch my f***ing dog and I’ll kill you.”

The court heard that the man who showed the footage to officers later conceded he had recorded the assault and it took place within his own home.

Officers were able to identify and trace the victim, who confirmed he had visited the address in Hossack Drive, Elgin, and had been drinking with Ironside, the man who lived there and a woman.

“He stated that he had been drinking but that he had blacked out from intoxication,” Ms Love said.

“When he woke up on December 8 his face was sore and tender.”

The court heard the victim left the property and later attended at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin with “significant bruising and swelling to his face.”

He underwent a CT scan and an X-ray – the latter being unsuccessful because “his face was too swollen at that point to see what injuries there were”.

He said that he had pain from the back of his head across to the front and in his cheek and jaw.

Ms Love told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald: “The full extent of his injuries is unknown as police were unable to get any further update.”

Victim ‘shocked’  by assault video

The fiscal depute said the man had been “shocked” when shown the video of the assault.

Solicitor Ross Taggart, for Ironside, said: “Clearly it is a very serious offence, I accept that.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald called for a social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment and deferred sentence to next month.

She remanded Ironside, of Bedford Road, Aberdeen, in custody meantime.