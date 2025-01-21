Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour on his near miss against Rangers and the Ibrox experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour on his near miss against Rangers and the Ibrox experience

The striker had the Broch's best chance against the Gers on Sunday.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, right, battles with Robin Propper of Rangers. Picture by SNS.
Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour admits he thought he had scored what would have been an unforgettable goal against Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

The striker had the Broch’s best chance in Sunday’s 5-0 fourth round loss to the Gers at Ibrox.

With the score at 1-0 in the first half Barbour intercepted a pass from goalkeeper Mason Munn, but his effort from the left side of the penalty area brushed the custodian’s leg and flashed inches wide.

Had it gone in Barbour says it would have topped another memorable strike he netted last season against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Fraserburgh’s record scorer said: “I didn’t expect the chance to come and my legs felt like they were gone.

“But when I hit the shot I thought it was in and I was actually away celebrating.

“It went through the keeper’s legs but brushed off his groin and went wide, it should have been a corner, but there’s no VAR for corners!

“You think you might only get one chance and you want to take it, unfortunately it didn’t go in.

“It would have topped the goal I scored at Pittodrie last season, Sunday being in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox would have been bigger.

“The amount of fans that were there for a Highland League club of our size to play in front of that crowd was surreal.

“The boys did the club, the town and the fans proud and we couldn’t have asked for any more.”

A really good experience

Barbour describes facing Rangers at Ibrox as a dream and was emotional at full-time as he handed his jersey over to son Rio who was among the 1800-strong travelling support.

He added: “It was like a dream, I’m not a Rangers fan, but it was still a dream.

“There are two Rangers fans in our squads in our squad and I can’t imagine what it must have been like for them.

Scott Barbour, bottom left, with his son Rio and the rest of the Fraserburgh squad in front of the travelling fans at Ibrox.

“The amount of fans that travelled down was crazy and all the build-up was amazing and surreal really.

“I gave my shirt to my son (Rio) at the end, it was emotional seeing him there, it was good – there were a lot of drunk people as well!

“But it was great and a really good experience. I got James Tavernier’s top, a lot of the Rangers players gave us tops and they treated us with great respect during the whole day.”

Marley moves on

Meanwhile, the clash with Rangers was Marley Sweenie-Rowe’s last appearance as a Fraserburgh player.

The left-sided defender has returned to parent club Dundee following the conclusion of his loan and looks set to be sent out to a club in the SPFL.

Sweenie-Rowe, 19, joined the Broch in September and netted four goals.

Marley Sweenie-Rowe in action for Fraserburgh.

Manager Mark Cowie said: “It was a pleasure having Marley spend a few months on loan with us and I feel he fitted in really well with the group.

“I hope he is leaving with some fond memories from his time with us including his first Scottish Cup goals and a day at Ibrox playing Rangers. We thank Dundee for trusting us with the loan of Marley and hope that we have given him the environment to now kick on in his career with them.”

