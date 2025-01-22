Stonehaven man avoids jail after being snared by undercover cop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven man avoids jail after being snared by undercover cop

Luke Craddock thought he was messaging a 12-year-old boy named Samuel but it was a covert police officer.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
A Stonehaven man who was snared by an undercover police officer posing as a 12-year-old boy has been tagged and given community service.

Luke Craddock avoided jail after admitting three charges of having indecent images of children, distributing some of those pictures and enticing a child to look at indecent images.

Some of the disturbing images were considered to be in the most serious category.

The court heard 27-year-old Craddock thought he was messaging a 12-year-old boy named Samuel during a week in May 2023, but it was a covert police officer.

The officer had been deployed onto messaging platform Kik to find users who had a sexual interest in children, fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said.

Sickening messages

She described how the undercover cop had told Craddock on a group chat that he was 12 years old and they began private messaging.

The chat quickly turned sexual, the court heard, and Craddock sent a sexually explicit video of a child to the officer.

Ms Martin went on to say that between May 11 and 18 2023 Craddock continued to exchange various messages with ‘Samuel’.

“Within these messages [Craddock] discussed a desire to engage in sexual activity with the witness and sent various sexual images and videos depicting males engaged in penetrative sexual activity.

Craddock also sent images and videos of himself in a state of undress while carrying out a sex act.

He also requested videos from ‘Samuel’ stating that he wanted to see his private parts so that he could imagine that they were both together.

Paedophile confronted at work

Police went to confront Craddock at his place of work on June 22 2023 and they seized his phone.

Ms Martin said two category A videos, lasting just over a minute, were found and featuring boys estimated to be aged between 10 and 14.

The following year, on March 30 2024, Craddock was arrested in relation to another matter and a further phone was recovered.

She said: “That phone was found to have files containing child sexual exploitation and abuse material.

“In total 27 still images and four videos were recovered from this device. Five images and one video were graded Category A, three images and three videos were graded Category B, 19 images were graded as category C.

“The images and videos featured boys estimated to be between 7 and 14 years of age.”

‘Working with sexual psychotherapists’

Craddock’s defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client lives with and is “in part” the carer for his grandmother and suffers from anxiety and depression.

He told the court that Craddock, who has been diagnosed autistic and suffers from ADHD, accepted these were “serious offences” and he had been getting therapy.

“He has been working with sexual psychotherapists,” Mr Woodward-Nutt explained.

“There is evidence that this will be beneficial and likely to reduce further risk of re-offending.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace said Craddock had pled guilty to “very serious” sexual offences in relation to children and they were committed “despite the issues you suffer from”.

He said: “I do take into account your mental health and disorders. But I must ensure public safety in the future.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Wallace placed Craddock under supervision for three years and ordered him to carry out program work to address his sexual offending.

Craddock was also ordered to carry out 260 hours of unpaid work and placed on a Restriction of Liberty Order for eight months in which he cannot leave his home address between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

Sheriff Wallace also made a further order under the Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years meaning Craddock is also forbidden to make contact with anyone under the age of 16, be near schools, nurseries, or playgrounds, or leisure or recreation facilities without prior approval from the police.

Craddock, of Forest Park, Stonehaven, was placed on the Sex Offender’s Register and made subject to its notification requirements.