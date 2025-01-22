Tributes to Wilson Anderson Aberdeen hotelier who was ‘everyone’s friend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to Wilson Anderson Aberdeen hotelier who was ‘everyone’s friend’

The 67-year-old who owned Banchory Lodge Hotel had battled pancreatic cancer.

By Liza Hamilton
Popular Aberdonian hospitality boss Wilson Anderson has died.
Well-known Aberdeen hospitality boss Wilson Anderson has died, aged 67, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

An owner of Royal Deeside’s four-star Banchory Lodge Hotel, Wilson helped shape Aberdeen’s vibrant hospitality scene since the nineties.

Those who knew him described him as a dedicated family man who was kind-hearted and had time for everybody.

Wilson owned and operated a host of venues from The Dunavon Hotel in Dyce, to Galleria’s Blu Bar, now Jam Jar, one of Aberdeen’s main student nightspots.

Funeral for Wilson Anderson

He also set up and launched recruitment company Chef’s North-East Agency and was on the board of Hospitality Training.

His wife Diane Anderson shared an emotional tribute: “He had an aura about him. He was a big, fun, friendly guy; just such a people person and once you met him you never forgot him.

“He made time for everybody and he treated them all as friends.”

Friends and family of Wilson Anderson will gather at his hotel, Banchory Lodge, after Friday’s funeral. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

A pupil of Hazelhead Academy, Wilson left school with no qualifications.

But he went on to build a successful construction company before moving into the hospitality industry.

“I think he just wanted to prove that he could make something of himself,” said Diane.

“I came across a message from a schoolfriend of his, he said remember our English teacher saying we would never make anything of our lives? Haven’t we proved them all wrong?

“They had both gone on to be very successful in business and that was a real source of pride.”

Wilson was ‘larger-than-life’

This motivated Wilson to help others starting out in hospitality, from apprentices to those setting up their own businesses.

Diane added: “He was a very people person, he had a good head for business and he just saw potential.”

Carol Fowler, long-time friend and co-owner at Banchory Lodge Hotel, described Wilson as a “larger-than-life” character who was loved by all.

And she said the hotel has been overwhelmed by the many tributes coming in.

Wilson Anderson was a keen golfer.

“Wilson spoke to everybody and knew everybody’s name in the hotel, those touches are really important in this industry,” she added.

“We give hospitality to guests, but we have to give hospitality to our staff, we have to look after staff to look after our guests and that was Wilson to a tee.

“He had so much respect for the people that we employed.”

Banchory Lodge gathering

Purchasing Banchory Lodge in 2012, Wilson helped modernise the listed Georgian property on the banks of the River Dee with vision and leadership.

“He was very well-respected  in business,” said Carol. “He saw opportunities and he was very good at controlling costs as well, he got a bargain, he got a deal.

“Wilson worked so well with the subcontractors, the publicans, and all the people we use at Banchory, from the beer and wine suppliers to everyone involved.

“All of them have been sending their condolences and they want to come to the funeral, even our bank manager.”

A large turnout is expected at Wilson Anderson’s funeral on Friday, with mourners from across the north-east hospitality industry.

Wilson Anderson leaves behind his wife Diane, a 12-year-old daughter and step-daughter.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, at 1pm at Balldarroch Crematorium, followed by a gathering at Banchory Lodge to celebrate his life.

Family, friends, colleagues, and the many people whose lives Wilson touched are all invited to attend and pay their respects.

