Tributes to Wilson Anderson Aberdeen hotelier who was ‘everyone’s friend’

Well-known Aberdeen hospitality boss Wilson Anderson has died, aged 67, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

An owner of Royal Deeside’s four-star Banchory Lodge Hotel, Wilson helped shape Aberdeen’s vibrant hospitality scene since the nineties.

Those who knew him described him as a dedicated family man who was kind-hearted and had time for everybody.

Wilson owned and operated a host of venues from The Dunavon Hotel in Dyce, to Galleria’s Blu Bar, now Jam Jar, one of Aberdeen’s main student nightspots.

Funeral for Wilson Anderson

He also set up and launched recruitment company Chef’s North-East Agency and was on the board of Hospitality Training.

His wife Diane Anderson shared an emotional tribute: “He had an aura about him. He was a big, fun, friendly guy; just such a people person and once you met him you never forgot him.

“He made time for everybody and he treated them all as friends.”

A pupil of Hazelhead Academy, Wilson left school with no qualifications.

But he went on to build a successful construction company before moving into the hospitality industry.

“I think he just wanted to prove that he could make something of himself,” said Diane.

“I came across a message from a schoolfriend of his, he said remember our English teacher saying we would never make anything of our lives? Haven’t we proved them all wrong?

“They had both gone on to be very successful in business and that was a real source of pride.”

Wilson was ‘larger-than-life’

This motivated Wilson to help others starting out in hospitality, from apprentices to those setting up their own businesses.

Diane added: “He was a very people person, he had a good head for business and he just saw potential.”

Carol Fowler, long-time friend and co-owner at Banchory Lodge Hotel, described Wilson as a “larger-than-life” character who was loved by all.

And she said the hotel has been overwhelmed by the many tributes coming in.

“Wilson spoke to everybody and knew everybody’s name in the hotel, those touches are really important in this industry,” she added.

“We give hospitality to guests, but we have to give hospitality to our staff, we have to look after staff to look after our guests and that was Wilson to a tee.

“He had so much respect for the people that we employed.”

Banchory Lodge gathering

Purchasing Banchory Lodge in 2012, Wilson helped modernise the listed Georgian property on the banks of the River Dee with vision and leadership.

“He was very well-respected in business,” said Carol. “He saw opportunities and he was very good at controlling costs as well, he got a bargain, he got a deal.

“Wilson worked so well with the subcontractors, the publicans, and all the people we use at Banchory, from the beer and wine suppliers to everyone involved.

“All of them have been sending their condolences and they want to come to the funeral, even our bank manager.”

Wilson Anderson leaves behind his wife Diane, a 12-year-old daughter and step-daughter.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, at 1pm at Balldarroch Crematorium, followed by a gathering at Banchory Lodge to celebrate his life.

Family, friends, colleagues, and the many people whose lives Wilson touched are all invited to attend and pay their respects.