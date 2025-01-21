Careless driver who killed Wick toddler avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Careless driver who killed Wick toddler avoids prison

There were emotional scenes in court as two-year-old Iain Mackay's heartbroken mother learned of Sonya Henderson's punishment.

By Noel Donaldson
Iain Mackay wearing a blue T-shirt smiling as he's wrapped in a throw.
Two-year-old Iain Mackay died in the crash near Wick.

A woman whose careless driving caused the death of a Wick toddler has escaped a prison sentence.

Two-year-old Iain Mackay was asleep in a booster seat in the back of a Peugeot 208 when Sonya Henderson’s car crashed into it.

Wick Sheriff Court heard that Henderson, 42, failed to maintain proper observation and her Nissan Quashi crossed into the path of the other vehicle on the A99, 12 miles south of Wick, on August 22 2021.

Henderson, of Main Street, Lybster village, previously pleaded guilty to causing Iain’s death by careless driving.

In an emotional sentencing hearing today, Sheriff Neil Wilson ordered she carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work.  She was also banned from driving for 25 months.

The decision provoked anger from the public benches, with the toddler’s mother, Ashlyne Mackay, shouting: “She killed my son … she has never said sorry.”

Mum with toddler when life support switched off

Iain – who was 35 months old – and his mum were passengers in the Peugeot, being driven by Savannah Nixey, when the tragedy occurred.

The court was told Mrs Mackay was the front passenger and Iain was asleep in a booster seat in the back.

Emergency services converged on the crash scene and Mrs Mackay was trapped and had to be cut free by firemen.  She was taken to hospital along with the other adults, who had serious injuries.

Fiscal depute Niall MacDonald said that Iain had been receiving CPR but his prospects of survival were considered to be poor.

He was transferred from Caithness General Hospital to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.  His mother was with him until his life-support machine was switched off.

Sheriff Neil Wilson was told that Henderson had wished she could have died instead of the youngster.

‘A terrible, terrible tragedy’

Her solicitor James Mackay said “words could not express the loss of a young life in what was a terrible, terrible tragedy”.

Henderson had been confused as to what side of the road the oncoming Peugeot was on and has not driven since the accident.

Sentencing Henderson, Sheriff Wilson said that the case had understandably raised considerable public interest.

The sheriff took into account that the accused was a first offender who had taken responsibility for her actions and avoided the need for a trial in what was “an extremely serious matter”.

He also expressed his condolences to the Mackay family “in their unimaginable grief” and said taking into account the degree of carelessness, a community-based sentence was appropriate.

 