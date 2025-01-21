‘What’s wrong with my kettle?’: North water branded ‘horrible’ as households left with chemical taste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

‘What’s wrong with my kettle?’: North water branded ‘horrible’ as households left with chemical taste

Households in Thurso and beyond have reported issues at their taps

By Michelle Henderson
A hand turning off a running tap.
Households in Thurso have reported a chemical taste to their tap water in recent days. Image: Shutterstock.

Thurso residents have been left with a bitter taste in their mouths due to problems with their tap water.

Households in the town and across the wider area have reported a chemical taste in their water dating as far back as a few weeks.

Taking to the Facebook group Thurso Community Noticeboard, locals have branded it ‘horrible’.

Scottish Water said it was investigating a water complaint at one household and described it as an “isolated issue”

But large numbers of north residents have taken to social media to suggest it is far from an isolated problem.

People across Caithness have reported water woes, including people in Portskerra, Bettyhill, Strath Halladale and Castletown.

Many said they had been repeatedly boiling their tap water in recent days in an unsuccessful effort to improve its flavour.

Thurso residents stuck with chemical taste in tap water

Ashley Bews took to social media to describe say: “I’m really noticing it in coffee, which is weird as the water is boiled.

“It has a bitter/chemically taste, like I’ve descaled the kettle but not rinsed it out.

“I’m glad it’s not just me.”

Street in Thurso with TSB bank branch to the left.
Scottish Water is investigating one report of water quality issues in the Thurso area and has asked anyone else affected to get in touch. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Trish Kimber said she thought the bitter taste was coming from her teabags, but was delighted to discover it was not just her experiencing it.

She said in response to mentions of water quality issues: “Wow, we said the same yesterday.

“We thought it was the teabags. Definitely not tasting so nice!

“Glad you’ve noticed it too.”

Kelly Hunter, meanwhile, said that in addition to taste issues, her water has an ‘oily look’ to it.

She said: “I’ve noticed my water (even when boiled) has a weird oil-like look to it.

“It’s been like that for a while now and definitely doesn’t taste the same either.”

Scottish Water to investigate ‘horrible’ water

When contacted by the Press and Journal, Scottish Water said it had been made aware of an “isolated” issue by a concerned homeowner.

They said an operative is due to attend at that address to investigate the quality of the water.

But they asked anyone similarly affected to get in touch.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have received one report of an unusual taste to the water across the Portskerra, Bettyhill, and wider Thurso area.

“In line with our standard procedure for such reports, we have arranged for an operative to attend the property and investigate further.

“We would like to reassure residents that this is an isolated report and should not cause wider concern.”

The spokesperson said Scottish Water carries out “rigorous testing of the public water supply 365 days a year”.

That includes customers’ taps and service reservoirs.

They added: “If any other residents are experiencing issues, we encourage them to contact us directly on 0800 0778 778.”

