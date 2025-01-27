Drunken Union Street thug jailed for racist assault on 78-year-old man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunken Union Street thug jailed for racist assault on 78-year-old man

Scott McClorey, 50, spat in the frightened pensioner's direction and used a racial slur before he brutally attacked him.

By David McPhee
Scott McClorey outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a previous hearing. Image: DC Thomson.
A man has been jailed for two years after a vile racist assault on a pensioner in the centre of Aberdeen.

Scott McClorey, 50, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted attacking a 78-year-old man out of the blue as he walked along on Union Street to do his shopping.

McClorey was heard to hurl racist abuse at the pensioner before repeatedly punching him to the face, causing his nose to bleed heavily and leaving him with facial lacerations.

The frightened pensioner tried to fight back and was finally able to get away from McClorey.

McClorey attacked man, 78, out of the blue

McClorey’s solicitor, Iain McGregor, said his client had “no recollection” of the incident due to his heavy drinking, but acknowledged that it was a “nasty and unpleasant” assault.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that at around 7.30pm on February 25 2024 the man was walking on Union Street when he saw McClorey walking just ahead of him.

The man heard McClorey swearing but didn’t pay much attention to him.

As they walked along the street, McClorey suddenly turned around and faced the pensioner and spat in his direction.

McClorey then shouted a racial slur at the man and demanded: “Why are you coming in this country?”

“The complainer was shocked at this and before he could react the accused began punching him to the face.

“The accused delivered a number of blows to the complainer’s face, one of which caused his nose to start bleeding heavily.

“The complainer was terrified and tried to fight back in order to defend himself and eventually managed to get away from the accused and made his way home.”

Upon arriving home, the pensioner told his wife what had happened but did not contact the police.

When his son learned of the incident the following day, he immediately contacted the police to report the matter.

Following the assault, the 78-year-old suffered a bleeding nose, a laceration to the inside of his lip, a swollen lip and a bruised and swollen eye.

In the dock, McClorey pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a racial aggravation.

Racism ‘cannot be tolerated in our society’

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor told the court that his client has “absolutely no recollection” of the incident due to being “heavily under the influence”.

“Mr McClorey does acknowledge that this is a particularly nasty and unpleasant offence towards a 78-year-old man,” the solicitor said.

“He suffers from a significant alcohol and drug problem.

“And he is aware given the nature of this offence and his record of previous convictions that that a custodial sentence will be considered by the court.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told McClorey his behaviour was “nasty” and something that “cannot be tolerated in our society”.

“It was a racist attack on a 78-year-old man,” he repeated.

“The court has to protect the public from people like you.”

Sheriff Wallace jailed McClorey, of Summer Street, Aberdeen, for two years.

