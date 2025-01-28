Peterhead fish factory owner to pay fine after being unable to complete unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead fish factory owner to pay fine after being unable to complete unpaid work

Gordon Grieve is "willing to do the order" but various factors prevented him complete the remaining 127 hours of the community payback order.

By Jamie Ross
Gordon Grieve leaves Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Gordon Grieve leaves Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A Peterhead fishing boss has been told to pay almost £2,000 after being unable to complete unpaid work.

Gordon Grieve appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where his solicitor explained why he could not complete the remaining 127 hours he was tasked with following guilty pleas to assault.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said the 53-year-old had been requested to paint tyres as part of his community payback order, but was unable to do so because he lived in a flat with no outside space.

Mr Burkinshaw also said Grieve has medical issues, which he has been waiting for assistance with.

Another factor, the solicitor said, was that his day job running a fish factory in the port takes up most of his free time, as he has to travel to and from Aberdeen with his staff.

Busy work schedule

“He has nine workers who work for him in the factory,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“He leaves the house at half past two in the morning and returns at half-past five, half-past six.”

Mr Burkinshaw added: “Social work have tried to accommodate his schedule.

“He is willing to do the order, my lord.”

In place of the work order, Sheriff Craig Findlater ordered Grieve, of Station Place in Longside, to pay a sum of £1,900.

He will have one month to pay the money.