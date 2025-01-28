Peterhead fish factory owner to pay fine after being unable to complete unpaid work

A Peterhead fishing boss has been told to pay almost £2,000 after being unable to complete unpaid work.

Gordon Grieve appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where his solicitor explained why he could not complete the remaining 127 hours he was tasked with following guilty pleas to assault.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said the 53-year-old had been requested to paint tyres as part of his community payback order, but was unable to do so because he lived in a flat with no outside space.

Mr Burkinshaw also said Grieve has medical issues, which he has been waiting for assistance with.

Another factor, the solicitor said, was that his day job running a fish factory in the port takes up most of his free time, as he has to travel to and from Aberdeen with his staff.

Busy work schedule

“He has nine workers who work for him in the factory,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“He leaves the house at half past two in the morning and returns at half-past five, half-past six.”

Mr Burkinshaw added: “Social work have tried to accommodate his schedule.

“He is willing to do the order, my lord.”

In place of the work order, Sheriff Craig Findlater ordered Grieve, of Station Place in Longside, to pay a sum of £1,900.

He will have one month to pay the money.