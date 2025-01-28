Willie Miller: Aberdeen in danger of season disintegrating into bottom-six disaster

Aberdeen cannot let a season that promised so much disintegrate into a disastrous Premiership bottom-six finish.

Finishing in the bottom half of the league would be a completely unacceptable outcome at any time, let alone after such an impressive start to the Premiership campaign.

It seems bizarre after sitting level on points with leaders Celtic after an unbeaten 11-game start, with 10 wins, the Dons are now looking over their shoulders at the bottom six.

But that is the situation they are now in after a concerning crash in form that has yielded only four points from the last possible 39.

Aberdeen may be sitting fourth in the table but on the basis of their dismal form, dropping into the bottom six is a real worry.

Manger Jimmy Thelin’s Dons are only five points off the bottom half so the threat is very much there.

It obviously depends on what the teams below the Reds do as well but there must be real concern due to Aberdeen’s form.

Thelin has the backing of the board

In another set of circumstances, if it was another manager that had this run of results, then it would be called a crisis.

However it is not a crisis as far as Thelin is concerned as the Pittodrie board have made it patently clear they believe he is the right man for the job.

They waited on him and then moved to bring Thelin to the club.

He did some great work at the start of the season and the board has supported him in the January transfer window.

Thelin probably needs at least another one or two transfer windows.

However, the rot of this winless league run needs to be stopped now and the Dons must win against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday.

It is up to the new manager to rediscover that winning formula.

Aberdeen fans becoming frustrated

Aberdeen supporters are clearly becoming frustrated.

I found it difficult to understand why in the midst of the winless run some of the performances were applauded by fans after the game.

That has changed now and the reaction of the fans after the loss to St Mirren was one of clear frustration.

Defensively it is grim reading for Aberdeen with 36 goals against in the Premiership after 24 games.

That is unacceptable and there is a lot of work to be done.

Aberdeen presented St Mirren with the opening goal via a mix up from Slobodan Rubezic and keeper Ross Doohan after only seven minutes.

Doohan was not free of blame, as seeing the keeper at the edge of the 18-yard box does not fill me with enthusiasm.

Slobodan Rubezic must be supported

The second goal should have been stopped at source by Rubezic but he allowed Toyosi Olusanya to beat him for pace and outmuscle him.

Olusanya was allowed to reach the byline and set up the second goal.

After that it was an uphill battle.

Rubezic will need support.

We don’t know if the defender was injured or not yet when asking to come off but irrespective of the reasons he is an Aberdeen player.

He will be hurting after the two goals he played a part in conceding.

Having gone off he couldn’t repair the damage by improving his performance for the rest of the game.

However, you can’t just point the finger of blame at one player for that defeat.

Rubezic has been at the club for 18 months now and has put in good performances.

He is going through a difficult patch and I’m sure Thelin will be helping him.

The club need to rally round to give Rubezic the support to get over this difficult period.

A huge turnaround in Aberdeen’s form is required.

Manager Thelin has taken the responsibility for that but it is the time for action.

Words are beginning to sound a little hollow now and it will take a group effort of manager, coaches, players and fans to really rally the club.

I still think the squad is strong and there have been new additions.

Aberdeen need to turn the season around with actions and wins, rather than words.