Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Ryan Esson on Strathspey Thistle’s latest signings

The Grantown Jags have added Stephen Rennie and Kieran Chalmers to their squad.

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle manager Ryan Esson is pleased to have signed Stephen Rennie and Kieran Chalmers.
Strathspey Thistle manager Ryan Esson is pleased to have signed Stephen Rennie and Kieran Chalmers.

Strathspey Thistle boss Ryan Esson reckons new signings Stephen Rennie and Kieran Chalmers will bring balance and competition to his squad.

Left-sided defender Rennie and midfielder Chalmers are Esson’s latest recruits having previously brought Paul Brindle and Filip Franczak to Seafield Park.

Both Rennie, 27, and 23-year-old Chalmers have previously played for the Grantown Jags.

The duo started out at Inverness Caledonian Thistle with Rennie going on to feature for Fort William, Rothes, Nairn County, Inverness Athletic and Loch Ness as well as playing for Strathspey between 2018 and 2022.

Chalmers was with Thistle from February 2020 until February 2022 and has also had two spells at Clachnacuddin as well as appearing for Forres Mechanics and Fort William.

Reflecting on the captures of Rennie and Chalmers, manager Esson said: “Kieran has a vast amount of experience for his age in the Highland League.

“He will bring balance to the team and he can also play multiple positions which is another huge asset, particularly with the injuries we’ve had.

“Kieran knows me and knows the way I want to play so he can come in and fit in quite quickly.

“He’s a fit boy as well and he’ll give us more depth within our squad.

Kieran Chalmers in action during his last spell with Strathspey.

“Stephen can play a couple of positions and is a left-footer which again gives us balance within the team.

“I’ve had to play right-footers at left-back a lot and although the boys have done well, you prefer to have a left-footer getting forward and whipping in crosses.

“Hopefully Steven will give us that balance and he’s got experience as well.

“The weekend before last against Nairn he did a couple of things that made me think ‘there you go, there’s a bit of experience to deal with things.’

“Hopefully he keeps doing that and what these signings gives us is more choices and more depth within the squad.”

Conversation