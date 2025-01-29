Peterhead businessman banned after cocaine drive on A90

A Peterhead businessman has been fined after admitting to driving while under the influence of cocaine on the A90.

Daniel Herald, whose address was given as St Andrew Street, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to operating his car – a silver Land Rover Discovery – with 11 microgrammes of cocaine in his bloodstream.

The 36-year-old was stopped by police on the A90 Ellon to Peterhead road, near Boddam, on November 21 2021.

His defence agent, Gregor Forbes, described Herald as owning a construction business that completes contract work for the local council and said he would struggle without the ability to drive.

“He is a business owner,” he said. “And has been for several decades.

“In regard to the loss of licence, that has been discussed with Mr Herald. He will rely on the support of others who work for him.”

Driving ban will bring ‘considerable difficulties’

Mr Forbes added Herald has family in Cumbria, including a son, and will now need to travel to and from there via public transport.

“He recognises that,” he said.

Fining him £700 and banning him from the roads for 12 months, Sheriff Craig Findlater noted the fact it had been 10 years since Herald had last come to the attention of the courts.

“These two offences are obviously going to cause you considerable difficulties,” he said.

“You have made a success of yourself and business, I’m told.”

Herald also admitted being in possession of 13.5 grams of cannabis at the time of the offence, which was found in a plastic bag following a police search.

For that charge, he was fined £90.

He will pay back both sums, and a £40 victim surcharge, at a rate of £100 per month.