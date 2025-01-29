Peterhead businessman banned after cocaine drive on A90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Peterhead businessman banned after cocaine drive on A90

Daniel Herald has been banned from driving for 12 months and fined for driving while under the influence and possessing cannabis.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Peterhead businessman has been fined after admitting to driving while under the influence of cocaine on the A90.

Daniel Herald, whose address was given as St Andrew Street, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to operating his car – a silver Land Rover Discovery – with 11 microgrammes of cocaine in his bloodstream.

The 36-year-old was stopped by police on the A90 Ellon to Peterhead road, near Boddam, on November 21 2021.

His defence agent, Gregor Forbes, described Herald as owning a construction business that completes contract work for the local council and said he would struggle without the ability to drive.

“He is a business owner,” he said. “And has been for several decades.

“In regard to the loss of licence, that has been discussed with Mr Herald. He will rely on the support of others who work for him.”

Driving ban will bring ‘considerable difficulties’

Mr Forbes added Herald has family in Cumbria, including a son, and will now need to travel to and from there via public transport.

“He recognises that,” he said.

Fining him £700 and banning him from the roads for 12 months, Sheriff Craig Findlater noted the fact it had been 10 years since Herald had last come to the attention of the courts.

“These two offences are obviously going to cause you considerable difficulties,” he said.

“You have made a success of yourself and business, I’m told.”

Herald also admitted being in possession of 13.5 grams of cannabis at the time of the offence, which was found in a plastic bag following a police search.

For that charge, he was fined £90.

He will pay back both sums, and a £40 victim surcharge, at a rate of £100 per month.