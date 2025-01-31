Force of attack on alleged high-rise murder victim caused blood-spatter to ‘almost reach ceiling’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Force of attack on alleged high-rise murder victim caused blood-spatter to ‘almost reach ceiling’

Forensic scientist Pamela Bower said one explanation for Neil Jolly’s injuries was that he had been repeatedly struck with a kettle. 

By David McPhee
Neil Jolly was killed inside his flat in Marischal Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
The tragic final moments of Neil Jolly’s life have been outlined to a jury, showing he was struck multiple times to the head and body with an implement before he died.

Analysis of blood-spatter cast-off patterns found on the walls of Mr Jolly’s living room suggests he was “low to the ground” as he was repeatedly struck with an item – the force of which caused splashes of blood to “almost reach the ceiling”.

Elizabeth Sweeney, 36, is accused of murdering Mr Jolly, her former partner, by assaulting him and repeatedly striking him to the head and body with a kettle.

Sweeney is also facing an allegation that she attempted to conceal the murder by cleaning the body of Mr Jolly, 49, in the bathroom at his flat in Marischal Court, Aberdeen before covering his body with a duvet.

She is additionally accused of attempting to destroy evidence by cleaning the kettle.

Sweeney, also known as Lizzy, denies all the charges against her and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

She claims she woke up in the early hours of June 25 2023 to find Mr Jolly raping her.

Kettle likely murder weapon, examination finds

On the seventh day of the trial, senior forensic scientist Pamela Bower gave evidence about her examination of Marischal Court flat where large amounts of Mr Jolly’s blood were found in the hallway and living room of the property.

Mr Jolly was found dead in his bathroom.

Ms Bower’s findings were that one explanation for Mr Jolly’s injuries was that he had been repeatedly struck with a kettle that was found splintered and broken within a basin.

She said that the significant amount of blood found on the inside and outside of the kettle suggested it was the potential murder weapon and had been used to repeatedly strike Mr Jolly “to the head and face”.

Another finding was that the DNA evidence on the handle gave rise to the possibility that “Elizabeth Sweeney had held the kettle at that time”.

She stated that, in her opinion, due to the bloodstaining on the carpet, Mr Jolly was attacked within three separate areas of his living room.

The cast-off pattern also suggests he was struck multiple times.

The forensic scientist said that the “diluted” nature of blood found on the kettle meant that it was likely someone tried to wash it afterwards.

Elizabeth Sweeney denies murdering her former boyfriend Neil Jolly by repeatedly striking him with a kettle. Image: DC Thomson.

The jury has already been shown a series of images from the blood-splattered flat where Mr Jolly was killed.    

Ms Bower went on to say a pair of bloodstained Puma trainers recovered from the hallway of Mr Jolly’s flat found that Sweeney was most likely wearing them and that she had made attempts to wash them following his death.

A pair of grey bloodstained leggings found in a cupboard at Sweeney’s flat on Kidd Street were also likely worn by her.

Ms Bowers said that one explanation for Mr Jolly’s blood being present was that he was likely “in contact with or struck while he was injured and bleeding” before Sweeney “made attempts to clean up, for example washing her hands, the Puma trainers and/or the kettle”.

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 