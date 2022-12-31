Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?

By Keith Broomfield
December 31, 2022, 6:30 am Updated: January 2, 2023, 12:48 pm
Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher and advocate, swims with a large great white shark off the shore of Oahu. Image: Juan Oliphant/ AP
Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher and advocate, swims with a large great white shark off the shore of Oahu. Image: Juan Oliphant/ AP

The water in the shallow mangrove lagoon in the Pacific was murky, and as I slowly kicked my flippers, a mysterious dark shape resting on the sandy bottom appeared out of the gloom.

Suddenly, a large crescent shaped tail flashed only inches before my facemask and a rough object momentarily brushed my belly – a shark!

It was a white-tipped reef shark and in an instant several more materialised in this Galapagos lagoon where I had the privilege to snorkel earlier this month.

White-tips have the peculiar habit of resting during the day and hunting by night.

Most sharks need to swim continuously to receive oxygen through their gill slits to survive, however some species, including whitetips, have muscles that pump water through their gills, enabling them to rest.

Sharks in British waters

My encounter with these incredible animals got me thinking about sharks in our own waters.

The seas off the British Isles are home to many different types of shark, which reflects the remarkable diversity of marine habitats around our shores.

Species range from small catsharks through to tope and the giant plankton-eating basking sharks often seen off the west coast.

A white-tipped reef shark. Galapagos. Image: Keith Broomfield

Fast-swimming porbeagle sharks chase shoals of mackerel during the summer and other species include the large and mysterious Greenland shark that occasionally visit our shores.

There is also the tantalising prospect that great white sharks may haunt our waters.

Great whites – demonised by Jaws!

Demonised in the classic 1970s novel and film, Jaws, there can be few creatures that hold such fear and respect.

Armed with a formidable array of serrated teeth, growing up to 20ft in length and powered by a deep muscular body, this is a supreme predator most normally associated with ferociously patrolling the seal pupping grounds of South Africa, Australia and California.

But could great white sharks be lurking around Scottish seal colonies on the hunt for prey, in particular the Monach Isles, which is home to the second largest grey seal colony in the world?

In October, large numbers of grey seals congregate on these wonderful and far-flung isles off North Uist to have their pups.

It is the perfect place for a great white to hunt.

There have already been credible reports from the area.

In 2005 a teacher from North Uist saw a 16ft shark off the island, and a couple years later another man took video footage of a shark in the Sound of Harris which experts say could have been a great white.

basking shark
A basking shark off the Hebrides in April 2021

In 2003, a diving party encountered a large shark off Ullapool, which matched the description of a great white.

Great white sharks wander far and there is no doubt in my mind that on occasion they visit Scotland.

Equally indisputable is the importance of sharks to our marine ecosystems.

Sharks are apex predators and if numbers dwindle, the whole food chain collapses.

Our future well-being is dependent upon the health of our seas, and as such, the protection of our sharks is vital, for these magnificent beasts are the lifeblood of our oceans and a fundamental keystone of the marine environment.

Tags

Conversation

