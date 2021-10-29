Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle on A82 at Fort William

A 56-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the A82 Spean Bridge road at Fort William

Police received reports of a woman being hit by a vehicle near the North Road retail park in Fort William at about 2.15pm.

The road was closed in both directions while police and ambulance dealt with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “A 56-year-old woman was taken to hospital and the road re-opened at 5.35pm.”

The woman was taken to Belford Hospital, however, her condition is unknown.

There was significant congestion on the road and traffic on the A830 Glenfinnan road was affected.