Cancellation does not deter generosity of supporters as Staggies offer second chance to donate to foodbank drive

By Chris MacLennan
November 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Ross County player Harry Paton and chief executive Steven Ferguson launch their foodbank appeal ahead of their match against Hibs.

A foodbank drive organised by Ross County Football Club has proven a roaring success – despite the fixture it coincided with being postponed at short notice.

Saturday’s clash between The Staggies and Hibernian was called off around noon due to Covid issues within the away camp.

However, not to be deterred, players and club officials joined generous supporters in gathering items for donation to Highland Foodbank.

The club say that there will again be an opportunity for fans to make donations prior to the rearranged fixture between the sides on Wednesday.

Foodbank drive to support local community

The foodbank drive has been organised by the club as a way of showing solidarity with the community and the challenges many come to face.

Highland Foodbank, run by Christian charity Blythswood, opened in 2005 and supports people at times of crisis.

In its 16-year existence, it has helped feed more than 75,000 people right across the Highlands.

‘We were overwhelmed by the generosity’

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “Although Saturday’s game was postponed, we were overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters, players and staff who really got behind the collection.

“We have a fantastic start and, with now moving the collection to Wednesday for the re-arranged game, we can continue to build on the collection and help support more people.”

Ross County player Harry Paton and chief executive Steven Ferguson

Alness charity benefits from cooked food

With matchday duties already carried out when Saturday’s game was postponed, Ross County made sure there was minimal waste.

The club and its catering partner donated food prepared in advance of the late call off to benefit the local community.

The meals, prepared by Red Poppy Catering for use in the clubs hospitality suites, were instead granted to the Capstone Centre in Alness for distribution to locals.

County’s support will continue all year round

Mr Ferguson previously said the club’s support of local initiatives will continue as “sadly there are people in need now and all year round”.

Lorna Dempster, Highland Foodbank manager, added: “As we move towards the winter we see the challenges local people face trying to pay their bills and feed their families.

“We are so grateful to Ross County in giving us their support as we aim to feed local people in times of crisis.”

Lorna Dempster of Highland Foodbank

On Wednesday, donations can be dropped off from 6.45pm at the MacLean and MacGregor Suite entrance door.

Items requested include:

  • 1kg bags of rice
  • Long life fruit juice
  • UHT milk
  • Tins of potatoes
  • Weetabix/Cornflakes
  • Tins of ham/corned beef
  • Tins of mince
  • Oatcakes/Crackers
  • Jar of instant coffee
  • Washing powder (small)
  • Washing up liquid
  • Male/female deodorant

