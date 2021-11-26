Decision day for future of Oban Bay

A decision on who will take control of Oban Bay is to be taken next week.

At present most of the waters in the bay are left unmanaged, with fears that a small vessel could come into contact with a ferry.

With no single harbour authority to manage the growing numbers of boats entering Oban, safety has been a concern for a number of years.

Argyll and Bute council’s harbour board will consider on Thursday December 2 the best way to manage the busy waters.

What are the options?

There are a number of options on the table.

Public opinion, following a public consultation, leans towards the formation of a trust port, run by a board on behalf of all stakeholders.

The council has been working with Oban Community Harbour Development Association (OCHDA) for the last two years, looking towards establishing an independent port.

A report by Caledonian Economics has outlined the best options to address safety and form a Statutory Harbour Authority (SHA) within the shortest timeframe.

‘The potential for future development is huge’

John MacAlister, chairman of the community association, said: “OCHDA have clearly shown the safest, most cost effective solution to the future management of Oban Bay is a trust port based on the North Pier.

“A trust port will bring the prospect of long term investment to develop the harbour for everyone and for the future.

“The potential for future development is huge, to improve facilities for water users and encourage growth.

“Argyll and Bute Council can help to unlock that potential.”

The port is famous for being the ‘Gateway to the Isles’, with CalMac ferries operating from the South Pier.

There is also a fishing fleet, and the bay is well used by the aquaculture and other marine industries.

CalMac manages the waters off the South Pier, while the council looks after the area immediately adjacent to the North Pier.

Northern Lighthouse Board is also based in the harbour and an increasing number of leisure boats have been attracted by the council’s new North Pier pontoons.

Could CMAL run the bay?

The report concludes that that either CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited) or the council should progress a Harbour Order to assume responsibility for the bay and its approaches.

The Scottish Government body owns the South Pier and the ferries which operate to the isles.

Transfer of the SHA to a Trust Port in the future has not been ruled out by the consultants.

OCHDA says a trust port would benefit of all of its users.

The community group has found that in the last five years, there has been a three-fold increase in the number of boats using the bay.

North Pier is centre of the action

The data also shows that the majority of traffic is now to and from the North Pier and its pontoon development, which opened in 2017.

This has led to calls for the new Harbour Authority to be situated on the North Pier.

OCHDA wants the council to lease the pier and pontoons to the trust, believing this would be financially beneficial to both.

Other communities to benefit from trust ports include Ullapool, Mallaig and Stornoway.

Report has left councillors with ‘a lot to think about’

Councillor Rory Colville is the policy lead for roads and infrastructure services.

He said: “I’d like to thank Caledonian Economics for this detailed report.

“It’s given us a lot to think about and a route towards reaching objectives which everyone supports.

“Our main focus has to be continuing to improve safety in Oban Bay and what’s best for all the communities Oban Harbour serves – businesses, residents, island communities and visitors.”

After Thursday’s decision, OCHDA will consider plans for its next steps at its AGM on December 14.