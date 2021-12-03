Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Black Isle home left in ruins after ‘devastating’ fire

By Ross Hempseed
December 3, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 8:01 pm
Daylight shows the devastation the fire caused at house in Rosemarkie.

A home has been left a burnt-out wreck after a “devastating” fire in the Black Isle.

Firefighters battled for several hours to bring the flames under control, after arriving at the scene in Rosemarkie to discover the “well-developed” fire.

One woman was treated at the scene for mild smoke inhalation.

Six crews and a height appliance doused the property as flames shot into the sky – sending sparks into neighbouring gardens and charring branches on surrounding trees.

The alarm was raised at about 6pm last night.

One neighbour said when she first heard the noise, she thought it was a lawnmower – until she saw the fire engines arrive in Crawford Avenue.

Another said she got a phone call telling her about the fire and raced out to see it, describing it as “out of control” and “devastating”.

One neighbour told how she saw “sparks flying from the fire” and landing in her own garden almost 100ft away.

No suspicious circumstances

By morning, only one crew remained at the scene dampening down.

Fire investigation officers could be seen inspecting the damage of the charred building, which has large blackened areas on the exterior walls and no roof left.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

The property in Crawford Avenue has been left hollowed out by the fire.

Guttering along the roof-line had melted and warped while the doors and windows have all been blown out by the heat.

The property at Crawford Avenue has several high trees close by and one neighbour noted that the flames were at one point higher than the trees and that she was “surprised it hadn’t spread to other houses”.

 

