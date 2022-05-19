Highland Wildlife Park to lead project to reverse decline of 50 species by 2030 through conservation efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Wildlife Park to lead project to reverse decline of 50 species by 2030 through conservation efforts

By Ross Hempseed
May 19, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 2:33 pm
Conservation staff at Highland Wildlife Park. Picture: RZSS.
Conservation staff at Highland Wildlife Park. Picture: RZSS.

An ambitious new goal set by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is to reverse the decline of over 50 species in just eight years.

The RZSS, which runs the Highland Wildlife Park and Edinburgh Zoo, aims to recruit more people into the conservation sector.

Several species native to the Highlands face extinction due to habitat loss and human activity, including Scottish wildcats and pine hoverflies.

The Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie has led a successful Scottish wildcat breeding programme, classed as critically endangered.

The Saving Wildcats project has helped boost the number of Highland tigers, releasing them back into the wild at designated locations around the Cairngorms.

RZSS
Scottish wildcats also known as Highland tigers are successfully being breed at Highland Wildlife Park. Picture: RZSS.

During this breeding season, the programme has produced eight new kittens that could help repopulate habitats in the region.

In addition to native Scottish species, the RZSS will also collaborate with international partners on protecting species such as armadillos, anteaters and chimpanzees.

While over one million species worldwide are in danger of disappearing, the RZSS has pledged to reverse the fortunes of 50 species by 2030.

Highland Wildlife Park and Edinburgh Zoo have conservation projects that allow the public to understand the difficulties facing endangered species and do their bit to help.

The charity says that both sites represent “gateways to the natural world”.

‘Create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved’

RZSS chief executive, David Field, said: “The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has an important role to play because our teams have incredible expertise in conservation science and animal care.

“An example is the ground-breaking Saving Wildcats project we are leading at Highland Wildlife Park, working with national and international partners to restore Scotland’s critically endangered wildcat population by breeding and releasing wildcats into carefully selected locations in the Cairngorms National Park.

“We pledge to reverse the decline of at least 50 species by 2030, including wildcats, pine hoverflies and pond mud snails in Scotland. We will also develop plans to protect other native Scottish species.

RZSS pledges to repopulate 50 species including Scottish wildcats

“Internationally, the species we are working with partners to protect include chimpanzees in Uganda, giant anteaters and giant armadillos in Brazil and Pallas’s cats in Central Asia.”

“People protect and value what they love and understand, so experiencing nature in person is incredibly important.”

The approach by RZSS also recognises the vital role zoos have in strengthening communities.

RZSS Highland Wildlife Park
The Highland Wildlife Park is a popular tourist attraction in Kingussie. Ranger talk about otters. Picture: RZSS.

The hope is that both RZSS sites and outreach programmes will bring together over a million people in a community committed to protecting wildlife.

Mr Field added: “Nature needs us all more than ever, and stronger communities have a greater capacity to care for wildlife.

“Zoos are in a unique position to help people realise the mental and physical health and wellbeing benefits of being close to wildlife.

“Together, we can help create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal