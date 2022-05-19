Watch adorable footage of new wildcat kittens born at Highland Wildlife Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Watch adorable footage of new wildcat kittens born at Highland Wildlife Park

By Lauren Robertson
May 19, 2022, 12:01 am

New adorable footage of wildcat kittens born as part of a conservation project at Highland Wildlife Park has been released.

A total of eight wildcat kittens have been born as part of the Saving Wildcats project and will likely be among the first of their species to be released into the wild in Britain.

There were 16 wildcats matched at the conservation breeding for release centre at the Kincraig-based park earlier this year.

Three litters have been born as a result, with more hopefully on the cards in the coming weeks.

In new footage released by the park, mum Dorma can be seen with her three kittens as they play and get used to their new surroundings.

Three kittens have also been born to mum Caol Ila and two have been born to Torr.

Saving Wildcats programme

Saving Wildcats is working with national and international experts to restore Scotland’s critically endangered wildcat population by breeding and releasing them into carefully selected locations in the Cairngorms National Park.

The six-year European partnership project is led by RZSS in collaboration with NatureScot, Forestry and Land Scotland, The Cairngorms National Park Authority, Norden’s Ark and Consejería de Medio Ambiente y Ordenación del Territorio de la Junta de Andalucía.

Conservation manager David Barclay said the kittens are the “future of wildcats in Scotland” as the species is likely to go extinct if urgent action isn’t taken to protect it.

Keepers will work to prepare them for release into the wild in the coming months.

Mr Barclay said: “It is still early days for our new wildcat kittens who are very vulnerable in their first weeks and months. They have a lot to learn over the next year, but our expert Saving Wildcats keepers will be on hand to help prepare them for the many challenges of life in the wild.

“We have a very hands-off approach with the cats to give them the best possible chance of survival after release.”

Wildcat conservation projects have been running in the Cairngorms for over a decade!Previous initiatives include the…

Posted by Saving Wildcats on Monday, 25 April 2022

Preparing for the wild

It is hoped that the first of the wildcat kittens will be ready for release in 2023.

A number of parties are involved in making sure this is possible, with keepers at the park preparing the kittens and partners around the Cairngorms National Park making sure the area is ready for their arrival.

Helen Senn, head of conservation and science at RZSS, said, “Wildcats are Scotland’s most iconic animal but sadly also one of our most endangered. Habitat loss, hunting and inter-breeding with domestic cats have all taken their toll, leaving this incredible species on the brink of extinction.

A wildcat at Highland Wildlife Park. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“This enormously collaborative effort includes our dedicated keepers caring for the cats in the centre, the field team carefully assessing the suitability of potential release sites, and national and international experts sharing best practice and their experience of breeding a whole range of species for release in conservation projects across the globe.”

