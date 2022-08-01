Girl, 14, robbed of cash by up to four male teens in Stornoway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a 14-year-old girl was robbed of cash by up to four teenage boys in Stornoway.

The incident happened in the town‘s Torquil Terrace at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 27.

The teenage girl was approached by the boys who followed her along the road, threatened her and then stole a small sum of cash from her.

Thieves between 14 and 15 years old

The boys are all described as being white, between 14 and 15 years of age, and all were dressed in dark clothing.

Sergeant Danny Forbes said: “Thankfully the young girl was not injured but this has been very distressing for her to experience.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen the incident or recognises the youths involved.

“Any information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number 34145/22 of Wednesday, July 27. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”