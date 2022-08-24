‘It’s just selfish’: How can dangerous parking on Stonehaven seafront be stopped?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s just selfish’: How can dangerous parking on Stonehaven seafront be stopped?

By Craig Munro
August 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 8:24 am
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
'We don't want to be here': Refuse workers take to picket line for bin…
0
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
1
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
The Shamen: How the Aberdeen band nearly missed out on smash-hit record Ebeneezer Goode
0
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
'Wheelie good news' as permission granted for Ellon Wheel Park
0
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Thief targeted partially-sighted widow and stole her late husband's savings
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Wood's new boss 'really encouraged' by what he's seen in first few months in…
1
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Girl, 17, in court after man collapsed injured in Inverurie street

More from Press and Journal

Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Man and woman who died in A82 crash near Achnabobane named as Lochaber locals
0
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
'We don't want to be here': Refuse workers take to picket line for bin…
0
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
Cars and motor homes are parked on the side of Stonehaven's Beach Road. Picture by Allan Sutherland
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0