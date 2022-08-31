Man dies following two-car crash on A832 near Dundonnell in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 69-year-old man has died following a two-car crash near Dundonnell in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious road crash on the A832 Gorstan to Gairloch Road on Wednesday.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a black Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga, and happened around 11.30am.

Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene near Dundonnell Hotel, near Garve.

Despite their best efforts, a 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Venga, a 63-year-old woman, and a passenger of the Kia Sportage, a 72-year-old woman, suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries. They were flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

Meanwhile, the 77-year-old male driver of the Kia Sportage and a 75-year-old female passenger were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died in this crash.”

Three appliances from Ullapool, Gairloch and Aultbae as well as a heavy rescue unit from Inverness attended.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We helped extricate the casualties and left them in the hands of the ambulance service.”

Motorists were advised to avoid he area while police were in attendance.

The road was closed for around seven and a half hours as a collision investigation took place.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

An investigation is now under way by police as they work to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Officers are appealing to motorists travelling in this area at the time to check their dashcam footage to aid with their inquiries.

Sgt MacAulay added: “Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1134 of Wednesday, August 31.