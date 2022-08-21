Three dead and one arrested following crash between car and HGV on A828 near Castle Stalker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men died at the scene of a crash between a car and an HGV on the A828 Connel to Ballachulish road near Castle Stalker on Friday.

All three were in a silver Honda Civic. A fourth occupant of the car was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

The 47-year-old male driver of the black HGV has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence following the crash but has been released pending further inquiries.

Emergency services were called to reports of the crash in the Appin area at around 2.30pm on Friday, with six fire appliances scrambling to the scene.

They came from Spean Bridge, Kinlochleven, Inverness, Fort William, Appin and Oban along with land and air ambulance units.

The road remained closed for around 12 hours while officers carried out investigations.

Sergeant Kevin Craig said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the deceased men.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as officers attended the scene and carried out their inquiries.”

Police are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash. Anyone with information should contact officers on 101 quoting incident 1976 of Friday, August 19.

Two serious crashes within hours

Two “serious crashes” caused chaos on West Coast roads throughout the day on Friday.

At around 11am, emergency services responded to a one-car crash on the A82 Glasgow to Fort William road north of Tyndrum.

We are appealing for information after three men died following a fatal road crash on the A828 in the Appin area of Argyll, which took place on Friday, 19 August, 2022. READ MORE: https://t.co/b0H6DU6t6v pic.twitter.com/7Sien0w52m — Argyll & Bute and West Dunbartonshire Police (@AButeWDunbarPol) August 21, 2022

The 50-year-old male occupant of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car rolled down an embankment off the road.

The A828 was originally set up as a diversion route following this incident, but had to be closed around three hours later due to the fatal crash between the car and HGV.

With traffic building, police issued a warning on their social media pages that people should not travel in the area “unless absolutely necessary”.