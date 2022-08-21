Three dead and one arrested following crash between car and HGV on A828 near Castle Stalker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Three dead and one arrested following crash between car and HGV on A828 near Castle Stalker

By Lauren Robertson
August 21, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: August 21, 2022, 4:12 pm
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Three men died at the scene of a crash between a car and an HGV on the A828 Connel to Ballachulish road near Castle Stalker on Friday.

All three were in a silver Honda Civic. A fourth occupant of the car was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

The 47-year-old male driver of the black HGV has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence following the crash but has been released pending further inquiries.

Emergency services were called to reports of the crash in the Appin area at around 2.30pm on Friday, with six fire appliances scrambling to the scene.

They came from Spean Bridge, Kinlochleven, Inverness, Fort William, Appin and Oban along with land and air ambulance units.

The road remained closed for around 12 hours while officers carried out investigations.

Sergeant Kevin Craig said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the deceased men.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as officers attended the scene and carried out their inquiries.”

Police are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash. Anyone with information should contact officers on 101 quoting incident 1976 of Friday, August 19.

Two serious crashes within hours

Two “serious crashes” caused chaos on West Coast roads throughout the day on Friday.

At around 11am, emergency services responded to a one-car crash on the A82 Glasgow to Fort William road north of Tyndrum.

The 50-year-old male occupant of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his car rolled down an embankment off the road.

The A828 was originally set up as a diversion route following this incident, but had to be closed around three hours later due to the fatal crash between the car and HGV.

With traffic building, police issued a warning on their social media pages that people should not travel in the area “unless absolutely necessary”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
Recycling centre staff with Brian Gordon's wife and daughter after finding the ashes.
Voice from beyond helps mum's ashes be returned to Thurso restaurant owner after surviving…
0
Lerwick
Orkney 'must not be bypassed' in green freeport bid
Post Thumbnail
WATCH: Littering at iconic Oban spot got so bad - they asked the Mountain…
0
timber theft Perth
Man, 50, in hospital after car rolled down embankment off A82
0
No trains will leave stations in the north and north-east today. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
More travel disruption for north and north-east passengers as strike action continues
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 17.08.2022 URN:CR0037522 F&D story based on the food and drink scene in Aviemore, and whether it needs to improve. Owner of The Burger Box Samantha Taylor is pictured. Please note that she did not want to frown in the pictures or look miserable. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'It's like going back to the 50s': Aviemore locals chew over town's apparent 8.30pm…
0
Neil Elliot competing in the heavy events at the Oban Games.
Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering: Everything you need to know
0
One of the rescues took place off Nairn beach. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Four girls, 12 to 17, on paddle boards rescued off Nairn and Banff within…
0
The High Court in Edinburgh
Jeremy Kyle guest raped Highland schoolgirl in back of car

More from Press and Journal

Thousands gathered at Duthie Park for the event. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
'It's great to be back': Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family…
0
Live performers, including the Newtonhill Pipe Band, provided entertainment throughout the afternoon. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Thousands gather for Friends of Duthie Park 10th annual open day
0
Dance group, Baila Venesuela performing on stage. Picture by Paul Glendell
IN PICTURES: More than 10,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
Buckie Thistle's Sam Urquhart, left, wins a header up against Euan Spark of Brechin City Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Andy Kirk says Brechin's best is yet to come after Buckie success
Recycling centre staff with Brian Gordon's wife and daughter after finding the ashes.
Voice from beyond helps mum's ashes be returned to Thurso restaurant owner after surviving…
0