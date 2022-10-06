You shall pass: Council backs solar farm named Frodo, the size of 159 football pitches, near Crimond

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shire councillors have backed a new solar farm named after a Lord of the Rings character – but it’s anything but Hobbit-like in size.

The development, the size of a staggering 159 football pitches, could soon be built at Frodo Farm near Crimond.

Green Energy International wants to construct the 60 MW site on ground to the south of the Buchan village.

The solar farm will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 21,000 homes and 24,000 electric vehicles over its 40 year lifespan.

Power to grant the application will ultimately lie with the Scottish Government.

But it’s not quite a case of “you have no power here” for Aberdeenshire Council, whose comments will be taken on board.

Council officers noted the site would have an impact on the surrounding landscape but said the benefits of the development would outweigh this.

But the application was unanimously backed by Aberdeenshire’s infrastructure services committee earlier today.

What will the new Frodo Solar Farm look like?

The new development, to be named Frodo Solar Farm, will have just under 4,000 solar panel tables installed across the site.

The scale of the solar farm will cover 113 hectares in total – the equivalent of 279 acres or 159 football pitches.

The site is currently used for grazing and sheep inconvenienced during the work would return to the site after the panels are installed.

Once the 40 year operation period is over the land would be cleared.

The solar farm and battery storage units will be connected to the St Fergus Gas Terminal.

Solar farm needed to tackle climate change

Matthew Bayley, planning manager at Green Energy International, told the committee that locals had raised no qualms.

He revealed that the precious site would save over one million tonnes of CO2 while in operation.

Mr Bayley also said the solar farm was needed to help tackle the ongoing global warming crisis.

Wildlife charity worried about bird safety

The RSPB had objected to the proposal as they believed it could negatively impact wildlife at the nearby Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve.

The wildlife charity claimed the developers used out of date survey work relating to pink footed geese in their application.

But they asked that any incidents of birds crashing into the solar panels be reported to NatureScot.

There was also some concern that development on the site would result in the loss of foraging habitat for wildlife.

Frodo Solar Farm to join existing Bilbo development

The new solar farm will sit close to the existing Bilbo Farm solar park which is also operated by Green Energy International.

The farms share names with characters in the famous Lord of the Rings novels written by J. R. R. Tolkien.

It was approved back in 2019 and generates 36 MW of electricity.

You can watch today’s meeting here:

Bilbo Solar Farm is expected to be active for at least 35 years.

It comes after Hollywood lawyers clamped down on north-east campsite owners for calling their glamping pods Hobbit Huts.