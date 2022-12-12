First Christmas at the helm of Islay lifeboat for Scotland’s only serving female coxswain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For the last 16 years, lifeboat volunteer Cara McEarchern has been on call for the RNLI – willing to drop everything and respond to those in need.

But this year comes with added responsibility, after Ms McEarchern became Scotland’s only female coxswain.

She is now one of five within the RNLI Islay crew.

She has racked up impressive statistics in the 16 years she’s been volunteering, launching 117 times on incident with a further 200 exercise launches.

She has spent more than 763 hours at sea helping 168 people aided.

Saved seven lives at sea

She has helped save seven lives.

This experience and dedication afforded Ms McEachern the opportunity to undertake a rigorous programme of training and assessments to become a fully qualified coxswain.

Joining as a volunteer when she was just 17 – before she had even passed her driving test – felt natural, as Mc McEarchern’s family have always been involved with the lifeboats.

Over the past five Christmases, RNLI lifeboats in Scotland have launched 100 times, coming to the aid of 51 people and have saved three lives.

One of Ms McEachern’s first and most memorable rescues was in the New Year of 2008.

She said: “It was to a boat way out near Skerryvore lighthouse in the new year.

“The boat was taking on water, and we had to get the salvage pump over to them to stop the boat going down. We somehow managed but was a long night in rough weather towing them back in.”

The crew were out for 18 hours in a 19ft swell with breaking waves in excess of 20ft and heavy hail showers.

‘Congratulations’ to Cara

The crew towed the vessel the 44 miles to safety for which they received awards for seamanship and outstanding teamwork from the RNLI.

As well as being one of five coxswains in the crew, Ms McEachern is a qualified sea-going casualty carer and navigator.

Islay RNLI coxswain David MacLellan has supported Ms McEachern on her journey and is thrilled with her achievement.

He said: “Everyone at Islay RNLI wishes to pass on congratulations to Cara on the undertaking and successful completion of her training.

“She is a fabulous asset to the crew and we are all proud that she has achieved this milestone in becoming coxswain.”