Around 230,000 birds killed in Aberdeenshire due to avian flu just weeks before Christmas

Around 230,000 birds have been killed following six large outbreaks of avian flu in Aberdeenshire, it has been revealed.

An outbreak of bird flu has been reported at the Mains of Auchenbadie in Alvah near Banff, affecting 48,000 free-range laying hens.

This now means there have been six large outbreaks at poultry farms across the region – more than any other area in Scotland.

There have been around 230,000 birds killed following these large-scale outbreaks according to Scotland’s chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas.

Smaller cases, such as incidents in areas including the Fyvie Castle estate, are also on the rise.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid organised a meeting with Ms Voas to express his concerns about the outbreaks in the run-up to Christmas.

He said: “These outbreaks, according to the chief vet, have taken place after the poultry farmer has housed his flock and there are no concerns over their management practices.

“We also spoke about the smaller cases which are going under the radar and the biosecurity measures which can be implemented to help curb these going forward.

“Many businesses in Banff and Buchan which depend on the winter market have been left in an extremely worrying situation just weeks before Christmas.

“This is why it’s vital the Scottish Government now works with the rest of the UK as well as organisations like NFU Scotland to ensure our area has the right measures in place to keep these cases to a minimum this winter.”

‘Situation under constant review’

The Scottish Government is taking the issue of bird flu “very seriously” and is keeping the situation under review, discussing options like housing orders.

A spokesman said: “We are taking the issue of avian influenza very seriously and are keeping the situation under constant review.

“While options such as housing orders of flocks are considered, the current evidence does not yet justify imposing a housing order in Scotland and all cases of the disease in domestic flocks since November have taken place where the birds have already been housed.

“Practicing high levels of biosecurity is a key component in protecting domestic poultry flocks and we would urge stakeholders to join us in promoting this important message.”

Advice on how to spot and report bird flu can be found on the Scottish Government website.