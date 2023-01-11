‘No plan, no idea, no clue’: Refusal won’t stop opposition leader from pushing Highland Council for emergency budget meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

‘No plan, no idea, no clue’: Refusal won’t stop opposition leader from pushing Highland Council for emergency budget meeting

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
January 11, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 7:42 pm
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Liberal Democrat leader Alasdair Christie has failed in his attempt to call an emergency meeting of the Highland Council – but says he won’t stop trying.

Last week, Mr Christie tabled a special motion of requisition, which would have forced the council to convene within 14 days.

Opposition members believe the emergency meeting is necessary amid concerns over the budget gap and potential job losses.

However, Mr Christie’s proposal goes against a decision made by the full council in December, to hold the budget meeting in March. As such, it has been refused.

Mr Christie says the administration refuses to work together, and the requisition is necessary to “force their hand”.

Council leaders say the budget plans will be debated in public on 2 March, as previously agreed.

Highland Council budget ‘smoke screen’

Highland Council leaders and finance bosses have spent the last few weeks poring over the detail of the Scottish Government budget to understand the implications for Highland.

Earlier, they said they expected to face a £40.9 million shortfall in the revenue budget.

As such, some services may need to be cut or removed altogether, with up to 500 jobs going. Administration leaders say they’ll do everything in their power to avoid compulsory redundancies.

Highland Council faces a budget gap of at least £40 million. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Speaking in December, budget leader Derek Louden said his door is always open, in response to criticism about a lack of communication.

Now, Mr Christie says talk is cheap. He wants a public airing of the budget talks.

“I filed the requisition to discuss where we’re at with the financial settlement, pay awards, inflation and the budget gap,” said Mr Christie. “We need to re-appraise what it actually is, because the budget gap now is not £40 million, it’s actually closer to £50 million. I put in a requisition for a council meeting to discuss that.”

While requisition has been refused, Mr Christie does not plan to let it go.

“In September, October and December meetings the administration talked about collaboration, about working together. The requisition to council is to force the hand. It’s quite clear the administration has no real intent to work collaboratively. It’s just a smokescreen.

“We need to make sure the Highland folk see in a public setting – not away behind closed doors – what is actually happening, and understand the seriousness of the financial position facing the Highland Council.”

And he didn’t mince his words about the administration’s chances of sorting it out.

“They’ve got no plan, they’ve got no idea and they’ve got no clue how to run a budget process.”

‘Wasting the council’s time’

However, council leader Raymond Bremner accused Mr Christie of playing politics. He said Mr Christie has not approached the administration to discuss the budget.

Mr Bremner also questioned the effectiveness of holding a requisitioned meeting in such a short timeframe. The Highland Council budget meeting is scheduled for 2 March, and the budget plan needs to be published 10 days in advance.

Council leader Raymond Bremner says his administration is open to discussing budget proposals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

If Mr Christie succeeds in forcing a special meeting, it would need to take place in February. That leaves only a couple of weeks to action any decisions made at that meeting.

“Mr Christie is wasting the council’s time and risks bringing the council into disrepute by trying to requisition meetings when we have a democratically agreed diary,” he said.

Instead, Mr Bremner and convener Bill Lobban said opposition members should work on their own proposals.

“The opposition has free and open access to council officers,” said Mr Lobban. “They can then come to the administration with budget proposals and we will take a view on those.”

Mr Bremner said some members have already done so, and their ideas will be heard.

Worst financial position in memory

Mr Christie rubbished that suggestion, saying the administration is “always distant and unwilling” to talk to the opposition.

Not only that, he claims they’re also unwilling to go to bat for the Highlands at a national level. “It’s about time this SNP administration stood up for the Highland region and actually went and challenged the Scottish Government,” he said.

It’s all the more important this year, with public finances in freefall and jobs on the line.

“This year is totally different to other years,” he said. “It’s by far the most serious financial position many councillors can remember.”

He added: “We’ll continue to push for debate in public, and scrutiny in public, because that’s the best form of democracy.”

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “The requisition sought the calling of a special council meeting in January.

“Following the advice of the head of corporate governance that the terms of the requisition were contrary to a decision of council in December not to hold a special council meeting in January, it was therefore decided that the requisition is not competent and the meeting that was being sought will not be called.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from News

Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
Trevor Lawrence mixed four interceptions with four touchdown passes as he engineered the Jacksonville Jaguars’ comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wildcard round (John Raoux/AP)
Los Angeles Chargers blow 27-point lead as Jacksonville Jaguars advance in AFC
A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal (Ashish Puri/AP)
At least 32 killed in Nepal plane crash
Miss USA R’Bonney has been crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Miss USA crowned Miss Universe
Iga Swiatek is the favourite to succeed Ashleigh Barty as Australian Open champion (John Walton/PA)
Iga Swiatek favourite to succeed Ashleigh Barty as Australian Open champion
China has reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had Covid-19 since early December following complaints that the government was failing to release data about the status of the pandemic (Chinatopix/AP)
World Health Organisation urges China to release more Covid-19 information
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather
More than 100 flood warnings are in place across the UK as the cold and wet conditions are forecast to continue well into next week (Nick Potts/PA)
Flood warnings increase as UK braces for colder spell

Most Read

1
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
Opposition leader Alasdair Christie says the budget debate should be held in public, now. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…
Two men looking at a model of an oil centre on a table
Gallery: Life boats, offshore training and hyperbaric chambers - Aberdeen's oil industry through the…

Editor's Picks