Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns

Stirling Bull Sales finished on a high today when a Charolais bull from the Harestone herd topped at 30,o00gns.

In total, 101 Charolais bulls levelled at £8,034 (-£415 on the year for the same number) and produced a 79% clearance, with 25 bulls smashing the five-figure bracket.

Selling for the top price across all breeds this month, was Harestone Sandiego, a November, 2o21-born bull from Neil and Stuart Barclay’s Harestone herd in Aberdeenshire.

He is an ET-bred son by the 23,000gns Goldies Oasis, out of Harestone Jean, and sold to Hamish Goldie, for his Goldies herd near Dumfries.

Fourteen Simmental bulls sold for five figure prices and topped at 28,o00gns for the overall champion.

The 97 Simmental bulls sold to average £7,260 (+£425 on the year for eight more sold) with an 88% clearance.

Sale leader was Bannhill Farm Masterpiece, from Irish breeder, Alan Wilson.

His June 2021-born bull is an AI son of the 12,000gns Kilbride Farm Bantry, while the dam is the Auchorachan Wizard daughter, Ballinalare Farm Evita.

He sold back across the water, with the Kilpatrick family of the Ballymoney herd.

The Salers breed saw 12 bulls average £4,235 (-£574 on the year) with a 57% clearance rate.

Top price was 6,000gns for the overall champion from David Watson, Darnford, Banchory.

This was Darnford Ross, by Bacardi Nice Guy, which sold to the judge, John Wildman, who is farm manager at Glenkiln Farms, in Dumfries.

Full reports will feature in the P&J’s farming section on Tuesday and Wednesday.