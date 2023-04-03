Overnight A82 road closure at Ardvorlich results in 55-mile diversion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 55-mile diversion is in place following an overnight road closure of the A82 in Argyll and Bute.

A stretch of the A82 Tarbert to Fort William road is closed from 7.45pm today.

Traffic Scotland said the closure of the road at Ardvorlich, Arrochar, is to allow for “essential overnight roadworks” to be carried out.

Both lanes will be shut overnight and a 55-mile diversion is in place.

Drivers have been encouraged to take care on approach and follow the signed diversion using the A83 via Inveraray and onto the A83/A85 and A819.