John McMaster hails Barry Robson for miraculous Aberdeen turnaround – as he says Hearts have ‘blown up like 1986’

Gothenburg Great John McMaster believes Barry Robson has performed a minor footballing miracle in turning Aberdeen into European contenders.

Robson, who was has been put in charge at the Dons for the rest of the season, has closed the gap on third-placed Hearts from 10 points to one in his seven games in charge.

McMaster has been hugely impressed by Robson’s ability to transform a team who had one win in 10 games and suffered a shock Scottish Cup exit at West of Scotland side Darvel into a side with five wins from their last six games.

He said: “I was at Darvel and after that game I had every one of (the players) kicked out. They were dead and buried in my eyes.

“I criticised every one of them after that, because that night you wouldn’t have taken one Aberdeen player and put them in the Darvel team.

“We were second best to everything and it was embarrassing.

“So for Barry to pick them up after that and the Hibs game, and to get a reaction the way he has, is incredible.”

Small differences have made a big difference

McMaster, who was part of the club’s European Cup Winners’ Cup-winning side of 1983, believes a combination of little tweaks in the team has restored the shattered confidence in the team.

He singled out the return of Graeme Shinnie, and the rejuvenation of Ylber Ramadani, as being two pivotal factors in the club’s impressive form.

He said: “What I like about Barry is that it’s his team, they’re playing the way he wants them to play.

“He’s got a vision of what he wants to do and he’s getting the team back on track.

“I was calling Ramadani ‘14 touches’, because he was wanting to hog the ball to get it under control, but he’s got it down to one or two now.

“Barry has improved a lot of things, made small differences to a lot of players and you’re seeing the results of that.

“They look a better team and are competing better against each other.

“Shinnie came back from Wigan and has raised the standards a bit, he’s the captain and he leads by example.

“He’s got the ability to hold the ball, take the ball and he’s not scared to make a mistake.”

Hearts are wobbling like it’s 1986

Aberdeen’s resurgence has coincided with a dramatic loss of form from the Jambos with Robbie Neilson’s side having lost four of their last five games in the Premiership.

Momentum is with the Dons, while Hearts’ troubles have reminded McMaster of his own playing days at Pittodrie.

Hearts were on course for a league and Scottish Cup double in 1985-86 but defeat to Dundee on the final day of the season cost them the title.

Aberdeen rubbed salt into the wounds by beating them 3-0 at Hampden in the final a week later.

McMaster, 68, is confident Robson’s Reds will go on to complete their comeback by securing a return to Europe after finishing in the bottom six last season.

He said: “Hearts look like they’ve blown up – it’s like 1986 all over again.

“So European places are there to play for, Aberdeen have come from a long way back and have the momentum now.

“Barry has a vision of trying to get to Europe and I think they’ll do it because of the way they’re playing.”