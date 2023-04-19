Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar

The former Sloans site beside Shore Lane will have new life after Highland Council granted planning permission.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
A former eyesore on Wick High Street will have new life as an outdoor seating area for The Camps Bar. Image: Ben Hendry, DC Thomson
A former eyesore on Wick High Street will have new life as an outdoor seating area for The Camps Bar. Image: Ben Hendry, DC Thomson

Highland Council has granted planning permission for a new outdoor seating area next to The Camps Bar in Wick town centre.

The site is well known locally, as home to the former Sloans building. Highland Council demolished the building as part of the Wick town centre regeneration project.

The town’s popular Camps Bar now owns the land, and today proprietor Calum Reid got the green light for his expansion plans.

Mr Reid’s planning application includes a raised seating area beside the existing pub, finished with local Caithness stone. This will increase capacity of the pub by 70. Mr Reid also intends to improve and repair the existing walls and add a disabled access ramp to the new seating area.

Local councillors said the plans will greatly enhance the derelict site, one of the most prominent targets of the town centre regeneration.

Concerns over noise and disabled access

However, the application attracted five objections from local residents. They expressed concerns about noise and overlooking, and also want The Camps to do more to improve the existing walls around the steep site.

But the biggest issue for the application is the lack of accessible toilets. While The Camps has toilet facilities inside, these are not fully accessible for disabled people.

Members of the north planning committee expressed regret about the toilets, but overall welcomed the development.

Council officers said the development would reuse a vacant brownfield site and deliver social and economic benefits to the town.

Council leader Raymond Bremner spearheaded the Wick town centre regeneration. Image: Sandy McCook

Speaking after the meeting, Wick councillor Raymond Bremner, who led the wider regeneration project, said: “I’m delighted that the council has agreed to support the application to develop the area of the former Sloans building.

“We managed to get rid of the eyesore. Now that planning permission has been granted, I’m really hopeful that we will see a space that will be used, that will enhance the amenity and will improve that area of the town.”

