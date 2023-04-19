Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tracy Mcglynn: We’re running to help young people facing a mental health marathon

Tough marathon training has been worth it to raise money for young people struggling with their mental health in the Highlands.

Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
By Tracy Mcglynn

Turn the TV on this Sunday and you will see over 40,000 runners attempt the London Marathon.

Some will amaze, others will entertain with their giant, cartoonish costumes, and then there will be the rest of us, just hoping to cross the 26.2 mile finish line in one piece.

My very good friend and fellow mum, Sarah, and I will be among the thousands of runners representing a charity. We will be proudly wearing our T-shirts for the Brent Centre for Young People, a new mental health charity in the Highlands, based in Inverness.

It is a well-established charity, having been founded over 50 years ago, and is one of the UK’s first mental health services specifically for young people. They offer to help with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, self-harm and many other challenges.

A marathon is a long-distance endurance event where the sheer length of it can feel overwhelming, and the finish line out of reach. For many young people who are suffering from mental health difficulties, each day may feel like a marathon.

Young people sometimes see no finish line when they suffer from anxiety and depression, and each day brings new challenges that make it more difficult to function. Every morning, getting to school or work may seem like dragging themselves to the start line of a race.

We have undertaken this challenge to raise awareness of this new service, and to raise money so the charity can provide care to young people in need in the Highlands.

Training for and running a marathon can help people cope with loss

It has been a personal challenge for us both to prepare for this event. Training has not been smooth. We have done our best to become fitter healthier versions of ourselves. Our kids, oblivious to our goal, have shared bugs and tried to sabotage our efforts, but we have persevered.

You may wonder why people are motivated to put themselves through the physical and emotional endurance of training and running a marathon. One reason is to cope with loss. It is an emotional day for many who are using the marathon as a means to remember someone they love who has suffered from an illness or who is no longer here.

Sarah and Tracy (right) are running the London Marathon together

It can give a sense of purpose at a time when people feel lost after a bereavement, and a sense of connection to others. A marathon is more than a run: it is a personal journey of all that a person has faced in getting to the start line and running through it.

There are many worthy causes out there, but we sincerely hope that you might support us to help a service that benefits young people in Highlands – you can donate by clicking here or here.

Tracy Mcglynn lives in Inverness

